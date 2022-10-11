Hilldale announces opening date for Amara, from restaurant group that runs Lucille, Merchant

Amara, the restaurant from Rule No. One Hospitality Group, which manages Merchant and Lucille off the Capitol Square, is opening Oct. 25 at Hilldale in the former Pasqual's spot.

The restaurant's opening got pushed back from its August target.

Amara will serve "contemporary coastal Italian cuisine" with sharable small plates, homemade pastas and seasonal entrées made with local ingredients, said Joshua Berkson, the group's founder and president.

Its menus can be found on the Amara website.

Rule No. One is made up of designers and program directors who all have ownership in the new project: Berkson, Jon Nodler, James Juedes, Caity Nicholson, Tim Williams and Tara Goldberg.

"This is a very big team effort led by really talented members of RNO," Berkson said this spring. "We are all putting immense passion, intention, and thoughtfulness" into the project.

The restaurant will serve dinner and lunch daily. Brunch specials will use ingredients from the Hilldale Farmers' Market, he said.

Amara is 5,100 square feet and will seat 110 indoors and 50 on its patio.

The name Amara in Greek means "everlasting one" or "eternal." Berkson said the group took it from the ancient Greek "Amáranthos," meaning "everlasting flower."