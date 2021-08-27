Highly rated deli touting PB&J is on the way

A shop specializing in grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwiches is coming to State Street.
Mike Hottinger expects to open Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli in mid-September at 511 State St., in what had been Frutta Bowls.
He opened the original Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis in February 2018.
Most customers, Hottinger said, build their own PB&J for $4.75.
The 15 specialized sandwiches are generally about $1 more. There’s one with dark chocolate peanut butter, crushed graham crackers and marshmallow cream; and another with peanut butter, bananas and honey. (Bacon is $2 extra.) A grilled cheese and jelly is $5.
The shop also sells soup from The Soup Market, a Milwaukee distributor, plus milkshakes in chocolate, vanilla and PBJ. Hottinger said the latter is just like it sounds, with “your choice of jam.” Coffee is also available.
One of the ways his shop survived the pandemic was by selling its nut butters wholesale to grocery stores, Hottinger said. “So, while the restaurant business did kind of take a downturn, grocery stores were selling like crazy.”
He said his products are in about 30 stores in the Milwaukee area, and he hopes to develop relationships with Madison stores soon.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli grinds its nut butters in-house, including almond butter and cashew butter, and teams with three preserve producers to offer about 100 jams and jellies, or what Hottinger calls “the world’s largest” selection.
Madison is the best place to grow his brand, Hottinger said. “I can’t think of a better street than State Street in Madison. I mean, in the entire state.”
Before opening Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli, he said his only experience in the restaurant business was washing dishes when he was young. He’s spent most of his career as a sales manager for a Chinese work boot factory. He traveled the country, but mainly worked out of his Milwaukee home.
“I always wanted my own joint,” he said. “I guess I didn’t want a bar. And I started thinking about the possibilities of a peanut butter and jelly shop and the idea just evolved over several years.”
Hottinger said he visited places in the Midwest with a similar concept, and created his own adaptation.
He said his customers aren’t just young families and college students. “It’s really everybody,” he said. “We see little kids with grandparents, we see families, we see businessmen. College kids love our product and our service.”
Hottinger said he’s proud to have close to 6,000 followers on Facebook and a perfect review rating.
As of Friday, Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli had a 5-out-of-5 rating on Facebook based on the opinions of 189 people.
One time over the past 3½ years, he said his rating dropped to a 4.9, but that was short-lived. “We just have amazing reviews and we’re selling peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. You almost have to think about that for a second. It looks like people must like our product and our service.”
Hottinger said he began doing the grilled cheese and jelly sandwich after a family friend told him her mom used to make it that way.
“I made one and I ate it and it was absolutely delicious,” he said. Customers get a choice of American, cheddar or pepper jack cheese. Some eat it with bacon.
Hottinger said his nut butters and jams are all vegan. They also don’t have any corn syrup and are instead made with natural cane sugar.
The shop grills most of its sandwiches in a panini press, but customers can also eat them plain. Hottinger recommends the grilled ones, adding, “you’ve led a very sheltered life until you have one.”
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants