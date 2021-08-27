Highly rated deli touting PB&J is on the way

Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli grinds its nut butters in-house, including almond butter and cashew butter, and teams with three preserve producers to offer about 100 jams and jellies, or what Hottinger calls “the world’s largest” selection.

Madison is the best place to grow his brand, Hottinger said. “I can’t think of a better street than State Street in Madison. I mean, in the entire state.”

Before opening Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli, he said his only experience in the restaurant business was washing dishes when he was young. He’s spent most of his career as a sales manager for a Chinese work boot factory. He traveled the country, but mainly worked out of his Milwaukee home.

“I always wanted my own joint,” he said. “I guess I didn’t want a bar. And I started thinking about the possibilities of a peanut butter and jelly shop and the idea just evolved over several years.”

Hottinger said he visited places in the Midwest with a similar concept, and created his own adaptation.

He said his customers aren’t just young families and college students. “It’s really everybody,” he said. “We see little kids with grandparents, we see families, we see businessmen. College kids love our product and our service.”