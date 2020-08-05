Helbachs could lose its food and drink license for defying mask order

The owner of Grace Coffee, who just opened a third location, in Sun Prairie, didn't respond to phone calls or an email.

Attorney Paulsen said all the citations that were issued have an initial appearance date in September, so no one has appeared in court to enter a plea and no citations have been paid.

Bonnie Koenig, environmental health services supervisor with Public Health Madison and Dane County, in a July interview, said the best way for everyone to be healthy and safe would be to stay home.

"However, I also see the business perspective, and our economy and people's livelihood. We need to support that as well... because the reality is if all of us would do our part, we may not be here right now," Koenig said.

"If all of us would keep our circle small, if all of us would abide by our orders as individuals, if all of us would physical distance when we go out and wear face coverings and only spend time closely with people who we live with, these outcomes would be different and our businesses would be better supported."

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.