Helbachs could lose its food and drink license for defying mask order

Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen in Middleton is in jeopardy of losing its food and drink license as it continues to defy a local mask order.
The shop got attention the day the Public Health Madison and Dane County order requiring face coverings took effect, July 13. A state order requiring masks went into effect Saturday.
"Helbachs has been served with a notice that there will be a hearing before the Board of Public Health on PHMDC’s motion to revoke their license," Madison Assistant City Attorney Marci Paulsen said Wednesday.
She said that no one from Helbachs has responded to the notice, issued Monday. The hearing is at 10 a.m. Aug. 25.
Paulsen said the city has revoked other licenses, but she couldn't think of any cases in the past five years. She said the process to revoke a food and drink license is different than the way a liquor license is revoked, and doesn't require a vote by a city or county governing body.
Helbachs was issued three citations for violating a public health order, she said. "Specifically for not requiring employees to wear face coverings and for failing to post the required PHMDC signs. The decision to seek revocation was due to the continued noncompliance with the order."
Meanwhile, Casey Helbach, who owns the coffee shop with his wife and children, said in a GoFundMe post that he intends to file suit against Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Helbach created the GoFundMe page, "Helbachs Coffee Freedom Fund" July 22. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had raised $8,482 of its $50,000 goal.
The Helbach family agreed to answer questions from the Wisconsin State Journal if certain terms were met, including that questions be sent "in advance for ownership and Helbachs' general counsel to review."
Yet the family didn't respond to emailed questions after five days, despite many follow-up messages. In Helbach's GoFundMe message, he said the city-county order requiring face coverings in all indoor spaces outside the home is unlawful and should be opposed in court.
"We are not against the public's safety but rather against Madison & Dane County Public Health infringing on our constitutional rights," he wrote.
Before the revocation notice, Helbachs received a citation on July 20 for $263.50, and another on July 23 for $527.
In his GoFundMe posting, Helbach said that a "picture went viral," July 13 "stating 'mask-free zone' posted on the front door of Helbachs Coffee Middleton. This sign was a misrepresentation of our policy because we have no facial covering (mask) policy. We believe in freedom of expression and welcome patrons with or without a facial covering (mask)."
His business was visited by representatives of the Madison and Dane County public health department, he said, "to 'educate' the owners on facial coverings. The owners felt more harassed then educated during this visit by public officials."
Helbachs Coffee House, 410 D'Onofrio Drive, opened in May 2016 in a former Victor Allen's location. That location closed in June. Middleton's Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen opened last year.
Sarah Mattes, a spokeswoman for the city-county public health department, said as of Wednesday, 178 businesses have been contacted regarding compliance concerns since the mask order took effect July 13.
She said nearly 800 complaints have been received, but included in the count are complaints about individual customers not wearing masks, "and business practices that are actually allowed under the order –- so those are not followed up on."
Mattes said of the complaints, nearly 200 were about Helbachs.
She said that before the current order, citations to Gino's Italian Deli on Verona Road and Grace Coffee Co. on East Washington Avenue were issued on July 2 for failing to obey a public health order on June 24. An additional ticket to Gino's was issued on July 13 for failing to obey a public health order on July 1.
Mattes said the owners have the choice to pay the citations or appear in court and request a hearing on the matter. "Further steps are being discussed with our attorneys," she said.
Christy Vogt, health education coordinator for the city-county health department, said Gino's was cited for "employees not wearing face coverings when not able to maintain social distancing."
Vogt said public health staff provided education and talked with Gino's staff and a manager before a citation was issued.
Gino's owner Kathy Gargano said her deli has been following the regulations. Employees wear a face masks and she's installed large acrylic dividers over the deli cases and over both registers.
"The citations don't tell you when it happened," Gargano said. "If a customer had called me and said, 'I was in there Friday afternoon at two o'clock,' I could figure out who was offending, if someone was offending."
Gargano said one of her employees has asthma, another has COPD and asthma. "It's possible they pulled their mask down for a couple of minutes to breathe, I don't know. But I would like someone to give me some specifics so that I can rectify the situation."
Gino's has a huge notice on its website's home page that reads "Per Dane County Public Health Department: MASKS ARE REQUIRED when entering our stores."
Vogt said at Grace Coffee, groups of people were not socially distancing in the seating area outside the shop. Also, she said, "there was a concern that there wasn’t lessened capacity in the coffee shop, and employees weren’t wearing face coverings."
The owner of Grace Coffee, who just opened a third location, in Sun Prairie, didn't respond to phone calls or an email.
Attorney Paulsen said all the citations that were issued have an initial appearance date in September, so no one has appeared in court to enter a plea and no citations have been paid.
Bonnie Koenig, environmental health services supervisor with Public Health Madison and Dane County, in a July interview, said the best way for everyone to be healthy and safe would be to stay home.
"However, I also see the business perspective, and our economy and people's livelihood. We need to support that as well... because the reality is if all of us would do our part, we may not be here right now," Koenig said.
"If all of us would keep our circle small, if all of us would abide by our orders as individuals, if all of us would physical distance when we go out and wear face coverings and only spend time closely with people who we live with, these outcomes would be different and our businesses would be better supported."
