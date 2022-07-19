 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RESTAURANT NEWS

'Hard news comes at you fast' Crescendo owners write in goodbye letter to customers

Crescendo

Crescendo will have its last day on Monroe Street July 28.

 CRESCENDO

After 9 1/2 years on Monroe Street, Crescendo owners Cait and Paul Sirianni are closing that coffee shop and will focus on their location at Hilldale.

Its last day at 1859 Monroe St., will be July 28.

"Hard news comes at you fast so here it is," the couple said in a letter emailed to customers Monday. They said they made the "incredibly difficult and heartbreaking decision" about six weeks ago.

They noted that the shop has hosted and employed "countless musicians and artists and lovebirds and studiers and writers and new parents and old friends and fresh starts and hard goodbyes."

They said the Monroe Street shop wasn't fitting into where they want to go as a business and they will instead focus on the parts of their business "that are truly flourishing": Crescendo Hilldale, which they opened in 2018, and their mobile business, where a full-service espresso and coffee bar can be ordered to service events.

Doing this, they said, will help them be better parents to their two sons.

Cait said she "cried approximately 1,000 times over the last several weeks," but that ultimately, it's the right decision for their business and family.

They hinted that a "bit of Crescendo" will stay behind on Monroe Street, adding that they won't reveal who or what will be going into the space yet.

"You are just going to have to practice your patience," they wrote.

They're planning a goodbye event after they get through their fourth year of the CrossFit Games, where they are the official coffee partner. The games are in Madison Aug. 3-7.

