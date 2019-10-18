The popular Williamson Street restaurant Ha Long Bay will be closed this weekend following a grease fire late Thursday, which involved a deep fryer.
Employees at the popular Vietnamese and Thai restaurant attempted to put out the fire with two types of extinguishers but were unsuccessful, said Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
Firefighters arrived four minutes after receiving the call just before 10:30 p.m. The fire was still active and involved, Schuster said. Firefighters grabbed another dry chemical extinguisher and quickly put out the flames and a subsequent flare-up.
No one was injured. Fire officials do not have an accurate damage estimate, Schuster said.
Firefighters unplugged the deep fryer and shut down the gas to the stove. Crews "performed overhaul to ensure the fire was completely out and would not ignite again," Schuster said.
"There's not much damage, but we have to close for a few days," said Jean Tran, who has owned the business at 1353 Williamson St., with her husband, Christopher Tran, for more than nine years. It initially opened June 1, 2009.
They need to clean up the powder firefighters sprayed to put out the fire, Jean Tran said. "We'll open up hopefully sometime next week, but will be closed this weekend."
The restaurant had been closed all summer after a vehicle ran into the building in May and caused major damage.
The reconstruction took four months because it's a historical building, and the work needed to go through a time-consuming city approval process, Jean Tran said.