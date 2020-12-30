Ground Zero Coffee closes, but might reopen

Lindsey Lee, who's owned Ground Zero Coffee at 744 Williamson St. for 22 years, has closed it for now and said in late February or early March he'll reassess whether to reopen.

Lee said he'll decide then because his three coffee shops are busiest in March, April and May. This is the slowest time of the year, he said.

He's working with his landlord to come up with a plan, but wonders if, after more than two decades, now is a good time to start "pulling back."

Lee said his two Cargo Coffee locations, 1309 S. Park St., and 750 E. Washington Ave., are doing better than Ground Zero -- especially the Park Street one -- because they have drive-thrus.

Park Street sales are the same as last year's, he said, because many of its customers are hospital employees and other essential workers. "And a lot of police officers and cab drivers and plumbers."

Lee opened Ground Zero Coffee in spring 1998, Cargo Coffee on Park in early 2002, and the second Cargo on East Washington in early 2014.

"East Wash is down, but not terribly. As you know, in this business, there's not a big margin to play with," Lee said. Ground Zero has been down 30%, he said, and "was getting worse."