Ground Zero Coffee closes, but might reopen

Lindsey Lee, who's owned Ground Zero Coffee at 744 Williamson St. for 22 years, has closed it for now and said in late February or early March he'll reassess whether to reopen.
Lee said he'll decide then because his three coffee shops are busiest in March, April and May. This is the slowest time of the year, he said.
He's working with his landlord to come up with a plan, but wonders if, after more than two decades, now is a good time to start "pulling back."
Lee said his two Cargo Coffee locations, 1309 S. Park St., and 750 E. Washington Ave., are doing better than Ground Zero -- especially the Park Street one -- because they have drive-thrus.
Park Street sales are the same as last year's, he said, because many of its customers are hospital employees and other essential workers. "And a lot of police officers and cab drivers and plumbers."
Lee opened Ground Zero Coffee in spring 1998, Cargo Coffee on Park in early 2002, and the second Cargo on East Washington in early 2014.
"East Wash is down, but not terribly. As you know, in this business, there's not a big margin to play with," Lee said. Ground Zero has been down 30%, he said, and "was getting worse."
Lee said another factor in closing Ground Zero is that Eldorado Grill, which he shares a building with, is temporarily closed, and the businesses share common bathrooms and some expenses. Costs at Ground Zero were going up while sales had been going down.
"At some point, you have to make a decision, how much you can tolerate?" Lee, 55, said. "I think people have been very cautious, especially in our neighborhoods. So it was costing money to keep the store open."
Ground Zero's lease runs out in five months. "I cannot sign a new lease without having a better sense of what the world's going to look like. Next spring it will be more clear," Lee said.
He's most sentimental attachment to the Willy Street shop because it's his first. Lee said he keeps up with some of the young employees who worked with him in the early years and marvels at what they're doing now. They're "living in various places around the country and have gone on to great jobs and life and kids."
Lee's brother, Lynn, moved to Madison and began to co-manage the business with Lee in 2005. Lee's three children have all worked in the coffee shops, but have recently taken other jobs or educational opportunities.
His gut feeling is that he won't reopen the shop, Lee said. He and Lynn talk about it every day, he said, and the longer it's been closed the more challenging it feels to restart with a whole new staff.
"Maybe things will feel different in the spring, late February, early March," he said. "I suspect we'll be more definitive."
