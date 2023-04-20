After a three-year hiatus, Graze restaurant on the Capitol Square is going to resume brunch and lunch service and shake up its menus.

Tory Miller, Graze's executive chef and co-owner, said his landlord, Urban Land Interests, has revitalized the building, and people are back in the building and back Downtown.

Office workers may be working from home part of the week, he said, but he's been seeing more weekday activity around the Square.

"We're like, 'Now's the time to do it,' " Miller said. "Get out there, get to the (Dane County Farmers') Market and that sort of stuff."

Having Graze closed during the day on Saturdays and Sundays left a hole in the city's brunch scene, Miller said. "I mean, you can open a brunch restaurant in Madison and be busy immediately."

To open for brunch, he also needs to be open other days to hire and keep employees, he said, adding that workers are starting to seek restaurant jobs again.

Graze is closed this week as some of its walls are painted, décor is refreshed, menus are revamped, and new employees are trained for lunch and brunch.

"As anyone in restaurants knows, brunch is a screaming nightmare for kitchens and for front of the house," Miller said. "So, we want to really practice and do the best we can to put our best foot forward."

The new dinner menu will debut Tuesday, and Graze will start opening for lunch Wednesday. Saturday will be its first new brunch.

Miller, also executive chef and co-owner of the adjoining fine-dining L'Etoile, said when he opened Graze in 2010 it was designed with small plates and sharing in mind, hence the name Graze.

When it reopened after its pandemic shutdown the focus was more on burgers and sandwiches, and eventually Miller knew he needed to shake things up.

He's going to introduce elements of his two former places: Sujeo, the pan-Asian restaurant on East Washington Avenue he closed in 2019 after nearly five years, and Estrellón, the upscale Spanish-influenced restaurant on West Johnson Street that he closed in 2021 after seven years.

Miller said he intends to invoke the spirit of Estrellón where two people would often share four small plates or two or three small plates and one large plate.

At brunch he'll offer Spanish tortillas, omelets made with potatoes and sometimes onions, "arguably one of my favorite foods," he said.

Miller's wife, Kristine Miller, L'Etoile's head pastry chef, will be making honey biscuits. She'll also bring back Dough Baby donuts from her former State Street business.

"Her following is still very strong," Miller said. "She is able to flex those muscles again now."

She'll also make Japanese milk bread for a take on what Miller calls a Korean convenience store egg salad sandwich at lunch.

The $25 Graze burger with a half-pound of meat: a blend of brisket, short rib and bacon ground in-house, with caramelized onions, will stay on the dinner menu, but at lunch and brunch he's swapping it out for a smash burger.

The smash burger will have the same blend of meat, but with thinner patties, burger sauce, pickles, lettuce, fried onions and American cheese.

Graze's bibimbap, the celebrated Korean rice dish, has stayed the same since 2010, and Miller said he's probably hated it since 2011, so he'll be tweaking it, switching from spicy pork to more of a traditional bulgogi beef. He'll still offer it with spicy tofu for the vegetarian version.

He's adding wonton soup and a dish that will be a mix of Korean fried chicken and karaage, Japanese fried chicken.

The restaurant will no longer offer oysters and charcuterie boards.

Graze will take brunch and lunch reservations for the first time.

Miller said he hopes to hire five people for the kitchen to handle lunch and brunch: two preppers and three line cooks, plus two new dishwashers, four or five new servers and a bartender.

Between both restaurants, Miller has about 60 employees, but he said he'll eventually need 140 to 150. Staffing is still a challenge, he said, noting that many people apply, schedule an interview, then blow it off.

Some days, he said, "we'll schedule five interviews and maybe have one person show up."

