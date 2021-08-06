Granny's Kitchen one of 39 food businesses highlighted during Black Restaurant Week

Granny's Kitchen is gaining a reputation for its Soul Food Sundays from the back of a North Side gas station.
"It's real home cooking," said Tyrone Austin, 46, who owns the business with Ondray Sellers and runs it with his partner, Mary Bridges, 50. "What we offer is that grandma-style type of home cooking where when people eat it and they smell it, it reminds them of their grandmothers or their great-grandmothers."
Austin, Sellers and Bridges opened Granny's Kitchen Feb. 1 in the back of a Citgo at 1423 Northport Drive.
The carryout-only business is one of 39 Black-owned food businesses highlighted by the sixth annual Madison Black Restaurant Week, taking place Sunday through Aug. 15.
Austin said Granny's will participate in Black Restaurant Week's Food Tasting Jamboree from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 in the parking lot of FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave. The event will feature $5 samples from participating vendors.
In 2019, 27 businesses took part in Black Restaurant Week. Last year, there were 30.
"There have been more businesses that have come forward, that are evolving and have pivoted, and are out there really building their catering practices," said Camille Carter, president and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce.
Carter said the chamber hasn't recruited all of the Black-owned food businesses in the area, "but we certainly are capturing them and glad that they are entering into our community."
She said that while the pandemic caused a lot of hardship, "what we are seeing is that many of our restaurants have been extremely resilient. They have found opportunities to have pop-up events and to do more catering."
The chamber has held a series of Soul Food Sunday marketplaces, which grew out of the Black Restaurant Week's Food Tasting Jamboree.
The chamber began the monthly events during the pandemic, helping Black-run catering companies with publicity and letting customers order food online and pick it up curbside at the FEED Kitchens.
Carter said a couple of the vendors saw sales increase, but most are still struggling, especially with finding employees. "They are very resilient and are in it for the long haul, which is what we like to see."
Meanwhile, depending on the week, Granny's Soul Food Sundays could include smothered chicken, porkchops, catfish, jerk-style oxtail or beef tips, along with greens, dressing, potato salad and baked mac and cheese.
For meat and two sides, most meals are $10.99 to $12.99, with oxtail at $13.99. Customers can also order three meats and two sides, or other combinations.
"I really love soul food. That's the food that I enjoy cooking," said Bridges, who named Granny's after her grandmother, Alberta Newman. A food cart she owns with Sellers, AB's, usually operates at Gammon and Watts roads by the BP gas station.
Bridges said she usually has food ready by noon for Granny's Soul Food Sundays. "Nine times out of 10 we sell out around 7 p.m.," she said, adding that at that point they'll sell the shop's regular fast-food menu, which includes gyros, steak sandwiches, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, Polish sausage and fries.
Granny's can serve as many as 50 people on a Sunday, Bridges said.
Bridges, who also has a job serving food at Oakwood Village West, said she's considering changing the name of the food cart to Granny's Mobile Kitchen, which would make state licensing easier.
Austin has a full-time job taking care of people with mental illness and physical disabilities. He said he also works full time at Granny's for a combined 80 to 90 hours a week. When he's not in the kitchen, he said, he's out promoting the business. Sometimes he goes to barbershops and offers them deals.
Granny's doesn't have a delivery service of its own yet, but if a barbershop calls and puts in four or five orders, Austin said he's happy to deliver the food.
Austin said he'd eventually like to get better signage for Granny's and a second location. In the meantime, he plans to get a tent and provide outdoor seating for the restaurant across the street.
Percell Swiney, 27, who goes by Pat, is the son of Bridges and Sellers, and has worked the register at Granny's since it opened. "We started during the heart of COVID, so we didn't know what to expect, but right away, things were pretty busy and they've remained fairly steady."
Swiney said the work can be hard. "This is my family. You just kind of work with the ups and downs, the day in and day out, the grind of it all. But this has been really exciting, and for the most part, it has gone really well. I'm really glad that I could be a part of this experience."
Austin said he's been getting a lot of good feedback from customers. "'Wow, you're cooking something my grandmother used to make,' they say, and it makes them have good memories about somebody that they love and care about."
His goal, he said, is to broaden Granny's customer base. "I want to reach everybody, not just minorities. I want everyone to experience Granny's Kitchen."
For a list of Black Restaurant Week restaurants, food carts, caterers and specialty food providers, visit madisonblackchamber.com.
31 Madison-area restaurants that said goodbye permanently in 2020
Dragon I
HungryBadger Cafe
La Nopalera
Pizza Brutta in Middleton
The Tin Fox
Common Ground
Captain Bill's
Manna Cafe & Bakery
Doolittle's Woodfire Grill
Helbachs Coffee Roasters
Fazoli's
Good Food Low Carb Cafe
Potbelly on University Avenue
HopCat
Pho King Good
Freddy Valentine's
Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar
Charlie's on Main
Rockhound Brewing Co.
Plaka Taverna
Sunroom Cafe
Angelo's in Monona
Pizza Di Roma
El Poblano
Original Pancake House Monona
Martin O'Grady's Irish Pub
Dok's Klassik Tavern
Papino's in Windsor
S&A Cafe
Nomad World Pub
Szechuan Garden
Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurants.