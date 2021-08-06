Granny's Kitchen one of 39 food businesses highlighted during Black Restaurant Week

Austin said he'd eventually like to get better signage for Granny's and a second location. In the meantime, he plans to get a tent and provide outdoor seating for the restaurant across the street.

Percell Swiney, 27, who goes by Pat, is the son of Bridges and Sellers, and has worked the register at Granny's since it opened. "We started during the heart of COVID, so we didn't know what to expect, but right away, things were pretty busy and they've remained fairly steady."

Swiney said the work can be hard. "This is my family. You just kind of work with the ups and downs, the day in and day out, the grind of it all. But this has been really exciting, and for the most part, it has gone really well. I'm really glad that I could be a part of this experience."

Austin said he's been getting a lot of good feedback from customers. "'Wow, you're cooking something my grandmother used to make,' they say, and it makes them have good memories about somebody that they love and care about."

His goal, he said, is to broaden Granny's customer base. "I want to reach everybody, not just minorities. I want everyone to experience Granny's Kitchen."

For a list of Black Restaurant Week restaurants, food carts, caterers and specialty food providers, visit madisonblackchamber.com.

Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurants.

