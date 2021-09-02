Grandsons of Smoky's Club founders opening restaurant in Mount Horeb

"We just throw out so many veggies. It's sad," he said. "So, I think I'll probably have it for purchase instead of everybody just getting one no matter what. That will eliminate so much waste."

Schmock said Smoky's doesn’t charge for relish trays because it never has before. "We’re a traditional Wisconsin supper club, so I believe it should be included."

The bar in the new restaurant will be modeled after Smoky's, Schmock said, with about 60 martinis, an extensive wine list, "and really good old fashioneds." The food menu will feature steaks and seafood.

Schmock said he's going to let Driftless' chef come up with his own menu ideas, adding that there will be changes to the menu every few months.

He said he's not ready to give his chef's name because he still works elsewhere.

Schmock said he's hoping to be open by December, but some equipment and other items he's trying to order won't be available right away. "We're talking 20 weeks out for delivery. You just can't find materials right now."