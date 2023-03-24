Lucas Henning, who closed his upscale, small plates restaurant on the Capitol Square at the end of last year, said he has no hard feelings about his landlord selling the building for the new Wisconsin history center.
Henning said when he opened Graft at 18 N. Carroll St., between Grace Episcopal Church and the Wisconsin Historical Museum, in the summer of 2015, he knew about the possibility of a museum expansion.
"I mean, before we even built the restaurant out, we knew that it was a possibility," said Henning, who ran the restaurant with his wife, Erin Bemis.
Still, he didn't expect his landlord to sell the building just as the restaurant was emerging from its COVID-19 shutdown.
"At the end of the day, this was a business decision," Henning said. City property records show that Fred Mohs sold the building at 20 N. Carroll St. in November 2021 to the Wisconsin Historical Foundation for $2.9 million.
Henning said some people have wanted to frame the restaurant's closing as Graft vs. the museum or a small business vs. the state.
"We sit in this weird spot because people want to pit us versus the museum, and we've got no interest in being part of that," he said. "The building was sold. It was a business transaction that happened. We got a notice to vacate through our lease. So it was all done legal and proper. Nothing nefarious or crazy about it."
The Wisconsin Historical Society is building a new, much larger Wisconsin history center at 30 N. Carroll St. The museum's website says that the new center will use the museum site and two adjacent properties and is expected to welcome more than 200,000 visitors a year.
The Wisconsin History Museum's building, a former hardware store, was rapidly deteriorating and its exhibits closed in November, with its artifacts transferred to the State Archive Preservation Facility.
Its retail store remains open until it moves to a temporary space across Capitol Square, in the main level of the US Bank Plaza, 1 S. Pinckney St., according to Colleen Lies, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Historical Foundation.
Wisconsin Historical Society officials said the Carroll Street building is set to be demolished and rebuilt starting next year, with the new building expected to be completed in late 2026. Wisconsin's new history center doesn't have an official name yet, Lies said.
Henning called Graft's run a fun one. "We were really proud of what we did. I think we served really good food, we took great care of people, we took great care of our staff. I think people enjoyed that."
New Year's Eve was the restaurant's last night and it was filled with lots of regular customers, he said.
Henning, who is in his early 40s, said he may open another restaurant sometime, but it won't be another Graft. "Graft has come and gone. There will be no Graft ever again."
By moving it, he would be "competing against memories" that have already been made, he said. "That's really hard to do. We're happy to ride off into the sunset quietly."
24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops we lost in the Madison area in 2022, and 3 that moved
In the past year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported the closing of 24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops and three that moved.
That number was higher than last year's figure, when the paper reported 19 closures. In 2020, the paper reported the loss of 31 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, taverns and brew pubs.
The Pasqual’s location on East Washington Avenue closed this year, but didn't get a full story.
Paisan's Italian Restaurant, was forced to close at 131 W. Wilson St. after a tumultuous year, starting in September 2021 when the city first closed the building it anchors because of structural concerns. The building is now set for demolition and the property will be redeveloped.
The places that moved: Cuco's Mexican Restaurant on Madison's East Side closed in October, with its owners moving it to a new location with a new name at 1824 S. Park St.
Also in October, Java Cat closed at 3918 Monona Drive and will reopen in the former Legacy House Imports Gift Shop and Tea Room, 4221 Lien Road, near East Towne Mall.
In August, Mirch Masala, the Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street that closed in late March, reopened on the West Side at 439 Grand Canyon Drive, across from Chuck E. Cheese.
Buckingham's Bar & Grill closed in November to make room for a development on Regent Street.
Berke & Benham Seafood Market on Madison's Near West Side closed in early November, with the shop's owner moving back to Chicago.
Monona Garden Family Restaurant closed in September after 19 years in business.
Doc's Smokehouse's Madison restaurant closed in August, another victim of the labor shortage and supply chain challenges.
Madison’s first Five Guys Burgers and Fries, which opened on State Street in 2007, closed in August.
Knoche’s Market and Butcher Shop closed in October, but part of its meat business will live on.
Lake Edge Seafood Co. on Madison’s East Side, closed in September, a victim of staffing difficulties and rising food costs.
The popular European-inspired restaurant, Brasserie V on Monroe Street, closed in August mainly due to the tough job market.
Jade Mountain Cafe closed in September after nearly 12 years of serving Taiwanese bubble teas on the East Side.
Eldorado Grill, on Madison’s Near East Side, one of Food Fight restaurant group‘s oldest and most prominent restaurants, closed in late August.
After 9½ years on Monroe Street, Crescendo's owners closed that coffee shop in July and said they will focus on their location at Hilldale.
Rossi’s Pizza & Vintage Arcade, a Monona institution known for its video games and giant pizzas, closed last summer after 19 years.
Hone, the eclectic restaurant which opened in March 2021 in the former Forequarter space, 708¼ E. Johnson St., closed in June.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli, which opened in September 2021 at 511 State St., closed in the spring.
Monk’s Bar & Grill in Verona closed in May after 5½ years, with the loss of its manager and kitchen staff, said co-owner Greg Frankov.
Nau-Ti-Gal, the waterfront restaurant in Westport, north of Madison, closed this spring after 40 years.
After not making money for two years, the original Roman Candle Pizza on Williamson Street closed in May.
Grace Coffee Co. closed its original coffee shop on State Street this spring but has six other locations.
Chef Dave Heide closed Liliana’s Restaurant in Fitchburg in June after 15 years and is opening two restaurants in its place.
Hurts Donut Co. in Middleton, which specialized in oversized specialty donuts and donut milkshakes, closed this spring.
Lao Laan-Xang on Williamson Street closed in March after 25 years in that location.
Smoky's Club closed in late February after 69 years, but did a short stint last spring, opening three nights a week for drinks and food specials.
