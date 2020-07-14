Graft on the Capitol Square is going away, but owner has plans to reinvent it by spring

The food that Graft served was always meant to be eaten at the restaurant, not taken to go, he said.

"A lot of the things that made Graft fantastic are also some of the things that are kind of detrimental in doing to-go food, right?" Henning said. "People came because they like the atmosphere inside and the environment and the hospitality that we represented. Our food is meant to be eaten there. It was never really meant to travel."

The name Graft is largely tied to wine, and Henning said the name has to change when the concept changes.

Before opening, Henning said they chose the name Graft for several reasons, but mainly because "the grafting of grapevines onto a different species of rootstock is a miraculous thing, and the world would be a far different place without that discovery."

Then there's graft's political meaning. "Our proximity to state and local government, and all of the attendant businesses, makes for some fun discussions," he said then.

He said he's torn on what form the new restaurant will take.

Henning is looking to reopen in March, and in the meantime, will be planning for the change. "What do we want to do? What interests us? What sounds fun? What's going to be viable?