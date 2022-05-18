Grace Coffee owner said closure of State Street shop had been planned since October

Grace Coffee Co. owner Carlos Falcon has closed his original coffee shop on State Street, leaving a sign on the door encouraging customers to visit his closest two locations.

Falcon said the shop at 417 State St. closed about three weeks ago. "This was planned since October," he said, noting his State Street employees now work in his other stores.

"They were well aware," Falcon said. "I'm really not interested in saying anything else."

The sign on the door noted that the Grace location at 1004 S. Park St. is 1.9 miles away and the shop at 1216 E. Washington Ave. is 1.8 miles away. "See you there!" it says.

Falcon opened the State Street shop in May 2019 and quickly expanded to six locations.

There are also Grace locations in Verona, Middleton and Sun Prairie.

Falcon wouldn't say if he plans to close any of his other shops.

The State Street store made news before it opened, in March 2019, when painters painted the façade of the then 135-year-old brick-and-stone building black without city permission.

The building, which formerly held the Sacred Feather hat shop, is one of the last remaining houses on State Street. It's in a design district that requires building owners to get approval from the city's Urban Design Commission before making changes. The paint was removed a few days later under city order.

Grace drew attention again last year when of the 564 restaurants and retail food stores the city-county health department inspected, the two with the most violations were both Grace locations, on State Street (20) and East Washington Avenue (19).

The East Washington location also had the most priority violations (11), which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider a serious health risk.

The State Street inspection found "evidence of pests (fruit flies)" and a bag of granulated sugar in the basement "visibly contaminated by a leaking wastewater drain from the upstairs kitchen handwashing sink."

Six days later, a re-inspection found the food contamination remedied, but the pest problem persisted. Seven violations were still observed.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

