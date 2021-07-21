Grace Coffee Co. opens fifth shop in 2 years, sets sights on Verona, Milwaukee

Falcon said he's been in the coffee business since he was 16. At 19, with a "very old espresso machine" he opened a small coffee shop and bakery called Aura in a Seattle suburb and began saving money. He sold the business two years ago and it has since closed.

"My dream was to be able to show that even with very little opportunities if you work hard and love what you do everything is possible," he said.

Falcon said his parents were immigrants from Peru and he realized early that he had to make his "own opportunities and work very hard to be able to succeed in life."

He's been able to land prime spots for his cafes, he said, by "building super strong connections with major developers in town that want us in their buildings."

Falcon said his landlords in every location but State Street, paid 70% to 90% of the costs to construct the shops.

Besides its extensive bakery items, Grace offers a breakfast/brunch menu with items such as cinnamon streusel French toast, an everything croissant sandwich, huevos rancheros, and street corn avocado toast. The lunch menu features a steak and onion sandwich, a spicy turkey sandwich and a quesadilla. In all, there are about 30 food choices.