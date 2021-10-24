Grace Coffee Co. leads in health code violations as it rapidly expands

Falcon said Bishop and Gallay were disgruntled employees who didn’t get their W-4 forms in on time and were subsequently paid. Grace has about 120 employees now and no issues with payroll, Falcon said.

Rapid expansion

Grace Coffee has grown extremely fast, especially given its expansion came largely during the pandemic. By comparison, local coffee chain Barriques Coffee Roasters and Cafes had expanded to eight locations since 1998, but closed its Park Street location earlier this year (before Grace opened across the street) and it announced this past week the closing of its Atwood location by the end of the year.

Matt Weygandt, Barriques co-owner, said he’s unconcerned with the speed of Grace’s growth, even though a Grace shop opened three blocks from his Middleton location. That proximity just makes him examine what he can do better, he said.

He said he doesn’t know much about Grace, but applauds its ambition. “If they’re able to do it, more power to them,” Weygandt said. “I’m always a supporter of somebody who’s willing to put their hard work and capital at risk, even if it’s somebody who is in a competing business.”