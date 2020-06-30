Good Food carts and cafe are saying goodbye to Madison

Citing COVID-19 and vandalism to their property, the owners of the two popular Good Food carts and a cafe on Madison's East Side announced that they're closing.
"Thanks for a great ten years of food carting and three years at the Low Carb Cafe, Madison," they wrote in a Facebook post Monday night, noting that their last day of business will be July 25.
"Between covid, pretty extensive vandalism to our property yesterday, the everyday never-ending struggles of restaurant ownership, murder hornets and meth gators, this year has just been too much for us," they wrote.
Melanie Nelson began operating her first Good Food cart in 2010. It usually sits on the Capitol Square in front of Walgreens. Her second cart, on Library Mall, opened in 2014.
Nelson married Kory Seder just after they opened the Good Food Low Carb Cafe, 4674 Cottage Grove Road, in spring 2017. The location was formerly Heritage Bakery & Cafe.
Responding to a comment on Facebook Monday, "Good Food" wrote: "food carts & company vehicles vandalized in the back lot for the second time in two years today."
The extent of the damage is unknown, and Nelson didn't respond to a call or text Monday night.
The carts specialize in wraps and salads, and routinely come in on top of the city's annual food cart review. The cafe is entirely gluten-free and grain-free.
"We truly appreciate your support over the past decade and hope to see you again before we hang up our aprons next month," the couple wrote in their post, which, within about two hours had received just over 50 "shares" and 200 comments.
