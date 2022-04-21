Golden Nest Pancakes and Cafe coming to Sun Prairie's Prairie Lakes

A popular breakfast restaurant in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa will get a second location at Prairie Lakes in Sun Prairie.

Golden Nest Pancakes and Cafe could open at 2812 Prairie Lakes Drive, in what was Steinhafels Mattress, by the end of June, said Wayne Doney, the restaurant's general manager.

The Wauwatosa restaurant opened in August 2020, Doney said.

Breakfast has been its biggest seller. Golden Nest also serves lunch, but its eggs Benedict dishes and skillets outperform lunch items.

Golden Nest makes changes to its menu about every three months, Doney said. "We'll look at things that didn't sell and add new ones," he said.

Carol Deptolla, who reviews restaurants for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, put Golden Nest's French toast stack on a roundup of "great brunches." The stack is made with cinnamon bread and roasted apples, with layers of cream cheese icing and candied pecans and whipped cream on top.

"That's one that stays on the menu because people really enjoy it," Doney said. "It's about as much a dessert as it is breakfast."

Similarly, a Boston cream pancake is filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate ganache.

The restaurant is working on an omelet with figs, honey and bacon suggested by a customer that Doney said he plans to add at the end of the month. The restaurant has tried a couple of variations as a special. "It was very well received. So, we'll add it to the menu and see what happens."

Doney said beside egg dishes, the menu is focused on French toast and pancakes. They've done away with oatmeal because, he said, people aren't eating it the way they used to. The new menu will feature a porridge with different kinds of rice, hazelnuts, heavy cream, maple syrup, fresh blueberries, dried cranberries, and raspberries.

The menu at the new restaurant will be the same, he said, with the two restaurants offering different specials.

The capacity at the Wauwatosa restaurant is 140 inside with an additional six tables outdoors in nice weather. Doney said the capacity in Sun Prairie should be about the same.

Prairie Lakes is a booming development that is home to 50 businesses including Target, Cabela's, Costco and Marcus Palace Cinema. Restaurants include Tipsy Cow, Sugar River Pizza and Gloria's Mexican Restaurant.

Golden Nest is owned by brothers Sklkim Saliu and Burim "Benny" Saliu, who are originally from Albania and have had Sunview Restaurant in Beaver Dam, where they live, for 12 years. In February, they opened Adriatic Fresh Seafood & Steaks, a Mediterranean restaurant, also in Wauwatosa.

"They've got a lot of experience in the industry, but pancakes were what their (initial) focus (at Sunview) was," Doney said.

He said the brothers come in three or four days a week to visit and work. "They'll be out on the floor, pouring coffee, meeting customers, pouring water, whatever they need to do to, to help out. Because staffing is still a challenge."

On Tuesday, the restaurant began testing a robot server and Doney said so far that's gone well. A human server takes the order and the "Servi" robot, made by the California company Bear Robotics, brings food and drinks to the table.

The restaurant has done well, he said. On weekends there's a waiting list starting at 9:30 a.m. usually until the restaurant closes at 3 p.m.

"There are times when we can't get to all the names, so we'll stop taking names and tell people, 'We don't know if we're going to get to your name because I can't make people get up and leave,' " he said.

"That's part of the challenge. I think people finally are coming out of their houses," Doney said. "They tend to stay longer rather than just eat and leave."

