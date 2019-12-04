Giordano's

Giordano's stuffed pizza may not be coming to Madison after all.

 GIORDANO'S

The Chicago-style stuffed pizza chain Giordano's, which had plans to open shop in Madison, may not come after all.

In January, Giordano's spokesperson Jessica Harris told the Wisconsin State Journal that the restaurant chain was "actively looking for a site to open up a Giordano's location in Madison."

This week she said its negotiations for a location in Madison "have not gone as we had planned."

So as not "to give false hope regarding an opening timeline," the company removed Madison from the “coming soon” area of its website, Harris said.

Asked whether Giordano's is still scouting for a Madison location, Harris said she was unable "to provide a further comment at this time."

A Kenosha location opened earlier this year, and is the only Giordano's location in Wisconsin. The company had a Milwaukee restaurant from 1995 to 2002, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The deep-dish pizza restaurant was founded in 1974 on Chicago's South Side, according to the chain's website. It has 10 locations in the city of Chicago as well as others in the Chicago suburbs.

There are also Giordano's in Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Arizona, Florida, Colorado and Nevada. The Giordano's website only shows Canton, Ohio, as "opening soon."

Giordano's one-time stuffed pizza competitor, Edwardo's, didn't last long in Madison in the 1990s and early 2000s.

+40 The fab 40: Madison restaurants where we love to eat

Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Pass the popcorn!

Sign up for our movies email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.