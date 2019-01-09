Even though its competitor, Edwardo's, didn't last here in the 1990's and early 2000's, the Chicago-style stuffed pizza chain Giordano’s has plans to come to Madison.
"We are actively looking for a site to open up a Giordano’s location in Madison, but we’re unable to share any additional information at this time," Giordano's spokesperson Jessica Harris said in an email.
The Madison location and another planned for Kenosha, would be the only Giordano’s locations in Wisconsin. The company had a Milwaukee restaurant from 1995 to 2002, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.
The deep-dish pizza restaurant was founded in 1974 on Chicago’s South Side, according to the chain's website. It has 10 locations in the city of Chicago as well as others in the Chicago suburbs.
There are also Giordano's in Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Arizona, Florida and Nevada. The Giordano's website shows Madison as one of five locations with a restaurant “opening soon.”