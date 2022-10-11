Ghost kitchen, grocery concepts under EatStreet ghosted employees, abruptly closing shop

EatStreet, the Madison-based online food-ordering company, abruptly closed HungerHub, a ghost kitchen and grocery concept it started late last year with three Madison "hubs."

HungerHub's main outlet was at 422 State St., in Forkful Market by EatStreet, with others on Whitney Way on the West Side, and Pflaum Road on the East Side.

Shanna Pacifico, HungerHub's director of operations, formerly executive chef for Camp Trippalindee in the Graduate Madison Hotel on the UW-Madison campus, confirmed that HungerHub closed.

"They shut them down on Friday," she said, not wanting to answer other questions about the closure. "It's just a very difficult time right now."

Pacifico said she doesn't know what she'll do now. "It all just happened very quickly and I'm not sure yet."

EatStreet CEO Matt Howard didn't respond to emails Monday and Tuesday.

HungerHub ran three EatStreet ghost kitchens, or commercial spaces where food is designed for delivery. The concept took off nationally during the pandemic.

In August 2020, EatStreet started Taco Royale and Midcoast Wings, ghost kitchens in collaboration with The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company.

With HungerHub, EatStreet added three more: Papa di Parma, for "old country" Italian classics; Boxcar Birria Tacos, "take your taco obsession to the next level"; and Clover Grains + Greens, a healthy bowls-and-salads concept.

Food from Taco Royale and Midcoast Wings is still available through EatStreet, but the HungerHub ghost kitchens are no longer operating.

A customer service representative with EatStreet said Forkful Market is also closed. The convenience store had a pick-up window, but was mainly geared toward delivery of a small number of grocery essentials.

HungerHub had about 20 employees a year ago, and intended to increase to 35 or 40 as the business grew.

Howard co-founded what is now EatStreet in 2010. Headquartered on West Washington Avenue, the company serves more than 250 cities and 15,000 restaurants.

As of November 2017, it had 1.7 million active users, according to its website, and had raised $38.5 million in venture capital. The company had 1,000 employees then, 150 of them full-time.