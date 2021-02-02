Fueled by tamales, Tamaleria El Poblano feeds future ventures

A demanding start

Gonzalez hoped to start her tamale business with a traditional ingredient: a bank loan. But as she went from one bank to the next, she found loans were in short supply — at least in her situation.

“I knocked on a lot of doors at banks and lenders, and no one supported me,” Gonzalez said.

Like any resourceful chef, Gonzalez made do. She hired a lawyer to help with permits, and together they found a small kitchen she and Olguin could afford. They opened the tamaleria with $10,000, mostly savings from their years of restaurant work. Olguin kept his job, but with so little capital, they faced tough choices. To keep up with business costs, they stopped paying rent on their home for four months, risking eviction, and the power company shut off their electricity.

“It cost us a lot. We started from the bottom,” Gonzalez said.