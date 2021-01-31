From its petite east side kitchen, La Kitchenette makes French coziness to go

“The good thing about now is there are no rules anymore,” she said. “We need to be creative, we want to, and we’re enjoying it. It’s been nice to get out of our comfort zone.”

And yes, there’s clearly soy sauce in the marinated deviled eggs ($5 for two), their eggy richness balanced with acid from pickled onions and crunch from puffed rice. They’re delightful.

Diners used to linger at long, wine-fueled lunches at La Kitchenette. It’s been hard, financially, to lose that. Ok sells bottled wine as add-ons, crisp whites, red Bordeaux blends and easy drinking Provence rosé, at around the same price as wine shops. You can have La Kitchenette pick (which I recommend, $10 add-on) or choose yourself.

“It’s just for a nice gesture for the community,” Ok said. “We can still have nice food and a bottle of wine at home, to try to reproduce the restaurant experience.”

She’s also been selling a lot more cider ($10) by the bottle. She figures people might not think to look for it these days, when not many folks take time to browse.

“Customers have their habits in the wine shop or liquor store,” Ok said. “When they see cider on the menu they’re like, ‘Oh! Why not try it!’”