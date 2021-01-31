From its petite east side kitchen, La Kitchenette makes French coziness to go

The confirmation text was in French: “Commander une Alerte auprès de La Kitchenette. Merci de votre achat.”
My French consists of about a half dozen food-related words (at 19, I thought “bon soir” meant “welcome to my restaurant”). Here, I had enough context clues to figure it out without Google Translate: My order of deviled eggs, baked polenta with red pepper sauce and lavender crème brulee had been received.
Virginie Ok, La Kitchenette’s Paris-born owner, has tried to tell her ordering system to send messages in English. It won’t stick. She thinks it’s kind of funny.
“Customers are having fun receiving it,” Ok said. “It brings something of authenticity to the restaurant.”
Pre-pandemic, La Kitchenette was the kind of place where you’d regularly hear diners order and converse in French. The kitchen and dining room in the renovated house at 805 Williamson St. are both tiny, less than 800 square feet total, with a dozen tables scooched close together. Until the COVID-19 vaccine makes the rounds, dine-in is out.
“For me, it’s too worrying to have customers inside,” Ok said. “Not only for our safety, but the safety of all the customers in the restaurant.”
After closing briefly at the start of the pandemic, La Kitchenette began packing its comforting crepes, crème brulees and croque-madames for pickup and delivery (via EatStreet). For the first time, it got a website and added online ordering.
Ok, working with half her staff, dropped salads from the menu and added take-and-bake dinners, like a satisfying, saucy polenta for two ($20), a chicken-rice bake with bacon ($17) and savory crepes filled with spinach, mushrooms, béchamel and Swiss cheese ($14).
“Soups and stews are nice to be transported, nice to be reheated and they keep warm easily,” Ok said. “They are in their broth or their liquid which is warm, keeps everything warm.”
La Kitchenette’s menu is small and thoughtful. Many of the dishes — lentil shepherd’s pie ($20 for two), chicken in puff pastry ($16), and French onion soup ($6) — lend themselves to winter.
“Cold weather works better for our restaurant,” Ok said.
One popular addition has been the Tuesday evening date night special. This is a tin of boeuf bourguignon — a classic wine-braised beef stew with lots of bacon and mushrooms — with a second tin of creamy, whipped mashed potatoes. As promised, they hold their heat quite well.
For dessert, there’s a delicate lavender crème brulee with its cracking, caramelized top surprisingly intact, and a crepe filled with tart lemon curd. Oh, and a bottle of French wine, all for $45. (Non-drinkers can substitute two onion soups for le vin.)
La Kitchenette also does to-go brunch, historically a popular time for the restaurant. Ok loves to bake. In addition to savory options, she makes three variations on a crème patissière (vanilla cream) filled pastry called torsade ($5 for chocolate, almond or raisin).
For the holidays, La Kitchenette made pies and traditional bûche de Noël rolled cakes. At brunch, Ok fries up beignets, served with Nutella, dark chocolate or salted caramel for dipping.
The pandemic has given Ok the freedom to explore beyond customers’ expectations.
“People see us as traditional French restaurant. Sometimes you can’t have that much fun with your creativity,” Ok said. “You have customers saying, ‘This is not 100% French!’ or ‘You added soy sauce!’
“The good thing about now is there are no rules anymore,” she said. “We need to be creative, we want to, and we’re enjoying it. It’s been nice to get out of our comfort zone.”
And yes, there’s clearly soy sauce in the marinated deviled eggs ($5 for two), their eggy richness balanced with acid from pickled onions and crunch from puffed rice. They’re delightful.
Diners used to linger at long, wine-fueled lunches at La Kitchenette. It’s been hard, financially, to lose that. Ok sells bottled wine as add-ons, crisp whites, red Bordeaux blends and easy drinking Provence rosé, at around the same price as wine shops. You can have La Kitchenette pick (which I recommend, $10 add-on) or choose yourself.
“It’s just for a nice gesture for the community,” Ok said. “We can still have nice food and a bottle of wine at home, to try to reproduce the restaurant experience.”
She’s also been selling a lot more cider ($10) by the bottle. She figures people might not think to look for it these days, when not many folks take time to browse.
“Customers have their habits in the wine shop or liquor store,” Ok said. “When they see cider on the menu they’re like, ‘Oh! Why not try it!’”
La Kitchenette had a difficult summer. Ok could not put out tables on her narrow strip of sidewalk, and the parking lot is on an incline. The restaurant didn’t receive any funding from early COVID-19 relief programs, but Ok did get a We’re All In for Restaurants grant via the state and she’s applying for more funds.
“You have to be able to adapt, and quickly,” she said. “Change is nice for your brain and daily life. So, OK! We’re going to change this, offer this combo, this entrée and dessert ... Let’s try this new recipe we’ve never been able to do before.
“It’s always nice to find some brightness.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.