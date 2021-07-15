Friends who met in a Madison sushi restaurant plan to open a pizzeria

Two friends, who met in a Downtown sushi restaurant and then started a mobile pizza business, are planning to open a pizzeria on the North Side.

Alessandro Monachello, 46, a cook at Osteria Papavero since it opened in 2006, and Chris Guglielmo, 48, a radiologist for UW Health, both regularly stopped for a drink or some food at RED sushi when it used to be on King Street.

"I started to say, to ask him, 'OK, who are you, man? We've been seeing each other for a month and a half now,' " Monachello said. "Then we started to be friends, we started to be very close. And now we are business partners, friends, brothers... and we are going to have another adventure together."

For the past five years, the men have been selling traditional Italian wood-fired pizzas under the name "It's Good For You." They bring their oven in a trailer to festivals and private events, where they set up a pop-up booth.

They can also be found at the North Side Farmers' Market on Sundays, where their breakfast pizzas with eggs are a big seller. They started a pizza bianca last week with goat cheese, spinach, cherry tomatoes and basil that went over well, Monachello said.

The men operate the business mostly on weekends in warmer months when they aren't working their primary jobs, Guglielmo said.