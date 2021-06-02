Fresco, Food Fight's museum restaurant, not renewing its lease after 15 years

MMoCA doesn't have a new restaurant lined up to go in, McEntee said, but will be "seeking out other opportunities in an effort to support the community and Downtown Madison and our visitorship."

Suemnicht said personally she has a lot of emotions tied to Fresco because it's where she got her start in management with Food Fight.

"But we were just trying to make a sound financial decision for our investors," Suemnicht said. "And when we put the numbers on paper, it didn't make sense."

She said Food Fight hoped to get some tenant-improvement money from the museum, but realizes MMoCA is in a hard spot too, since it's a nonprofit.

"COVID-19 hit our business hard," said Alex Felland, Food Fight managing partner, in a statement. "Our dining room was closed for 12 months between 2020 and 2021 with no rent relief. Still, during that time, we were in negotiations with MMoCA and worked with architects and designers on an extensive remodeling project for Fresco, hoping to extend our lease."

Felland said as they weighted the build-out costs, furniture replacement, increased rent and occupancy costs, and with the uncertainty of the next two years, it "simply made it too risky for us to take on such a large expenditure and sign a new lease."