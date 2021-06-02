Fresco, Food Fight's museum restaurant, not renewing its lease after 15 years

Fresco, the fine-dining Food Fight restaurant that sits on the top floor of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, will end its run in October.
Caitlin Suemnicht, Food Fight restaurant group's chief executive officer, said Fresco's lease ends in December and the company had several reasons not to renew it.
"Fresco's a 15-year-old restaurant and we were starting to look like a 15-year-old restaurant," Suemnicht said.
She said the restaurant, which serves a seasonal modern American menu, needed extensive interior renovations and new furniture inside and on its patio which sits amid MMoCA's sculpture garden.
"We had a few things working against us," Suemnicht said. "One, it's really expensive to do construction right now. And there are really long lead times on construction. Lease negotiations with the museum took longer than expected, and by the time we were in a place where we could potentially start construction, it was too late. We were inching closer to summer and needed to reopen.”
She said the company was hoping to get renovations done this spring, but as they started to crunch numbers, projected profits over the lease extension weren’t going to cover the renovation costs.
Fresco plans to reopen Wednesday night after a COVID-19 hiatus. It will be open for the summer and into the early fall and then the staff will start to clean up, Suemnicht said.
She said Fresco had relatively good sales last summer due to its large outdoor area. Food Fight decided to close Fresco over the winter since the Overture Center wasn't holding performances and the restaurant's reduced indoor capacity at the time was 17.
Public Health Madison and Dane County's COVID-19 restrictions expired Wednesday with no new orders replacing them, meaning all local restrictions on the size of gatherings and the county's mask mandate were eliminated.
Suemnicht said Food Fight will continue to spread tables out in its 19 restaurants, most of which are open. Employees will continue to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status for at least a couple more weeks. "We don't want to overwhelm employees or customers with suddenly going back to the way things were," she said.
Suemnicht said continuing to operate Fresco "just didn't make financial sense." She said making that call was hard "because we had a really long, good run at MMoCA."
Fresco opened in 2006, shortly after the museum opened, and Marni McEntee, MMoCA spokeswoman, said the restaurant was "foundational in setting the tone for our rooftop restaurant space."
McEntee said the museum negotiated with Food Fight in the hopes of getting the company to extend its lease.
"We just want folks to know that we did appreciate and enjoy our 15-year partnership with Fresco," she said.
MMoCA doesn't have a new restaurant lined up to go in, McEntee said, but will be "seeking out other opportunities in an effort to support the community and Downtown Madison and our visitorship."
Suemnicht said personally she has a lot of emotions tied to Fresco because it's where she got her start in management with Food Fight.
"But we were just trying to make a sound financial decision for our investors," Suemnicht said. "And when we put the numbers on paper, it didn't make sense."
She said Food Fight hoped to get some tenant-improvement money from the museum, but realizes MMoCA is in a hard spot too, since it's a nonprofit.
"COVID-19 hit our business hard," said Alex Felland, Food Fight managing partner, in a statement. "Our dining room was closed for 12 months between 2020 and 2021 with no rent relief. Still, during that time, we were in negotiations with MMoCA and worked with architects and designers on an extensive remodeling project for Fresco, hoping to extend our lease."
Felland said as they weighted the build-out costs, furniture replacement, increased rent and occupancy costs, and with the uncertainty of the next two years, it "simply made it too risky for us to take on such a large expenditure and sign a new lease."
The restaurant's last day isn't set, but it needs to leave by Dec. 31, when its lease ends. Suemnicht said Fresco will probably close sometime in October to make sure everything is cleaned up and cleared out by the end of the year.
She said when Food Fight rehired staff at Fresco they let them know about the restaurant's "expiration date."
Suemnicht said the company hopes to retain its staff through October. Fully staffing a restaurant that is set to close will come with challenges, she said.
