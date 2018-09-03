After 47 years, Fraboni's on Regent Street, a Madison fixture, has closed. The deli's website explains it as a merging of its two locations, and encourages customers to visit Fraboni's Monona store.
"We have decided to merge our two stores into one central location in order to better serve our customers and community," the website for Fraboni's Italian Specialties and Delicatessen says.
It gives the history of the business, explaining that Angelo and Gloria Fraboni opened Fraboni's Italian Specialties on Regent Street in July 1971 "because they felt providing quality ethnic foods at affordable prices was important, not only for their family, but for their city as well."
The children and grandchildren of Angelo and Gloria continue to provide the best Italian meats, cheeses, sandwiches and more from the Monona Store, it goes on to say. "The location may change, but the quality and family live on!"
When a Fraboni's customer tears open the butcher paper that wraps its most popular sandwich, the Italian sub, there's more than a quarter-pound of meat and cheese — Genoa salami, Capicola ham and provolone.
On top of that is what Steve Fraboni, who owns the business with his brother, Garry, calls the ever-important "L-T-S": lettuce, tomato, sub sauce. That sauce is Fraboni's original vinaigrette, made with a secret recipe but also available for separate purchase.
The quality of the ingredients has never changed, Steve Fraboni said in a 2015 State Journal story for the series, "30 plates that define Madison."
The Italian restaurant at 822 Regent St., was in the heart of the old Greenbush neighborhood, which was home to many Italian and Eastern European immigrants.
Steve Fraboni said he loves talking to his customers, "who represent as many as four generations," the story said.
The Monona location at 108 Owen Road is closed for Labor Day.
"Look for our family's products at Woodman's, Metcalfe's, and various other bars and restaurants around Madison and Monona," Fraboni's website says.