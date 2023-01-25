Four Madison chefs plus a baker/pastry chef named James Beard Award semifinalists

Four local chefs and a baker have been recognized this year by the James Beard Foundation.

Jamie Hoang, chef/owner at Ahan, was named a semifinalist in the category of "emerging chef."

Andrew Hutchison of Madison Sourdough, was named a semifinalist in the category of "outstanding pastry chef or baker."

The list of semifinalists came out Wednesday with 20 semifinalists in each of those categories.

"It's just a recognition, you know," said Mangano, 50, who was also a semifinalist in the same category in 2016. "I mean, the first recognition or acknowledgement of what we do here is seeing the customers coming in every night. We definitely didn't see them dropping us during COVID. They were here to support us. That's always the very first thing. They were the most important thing."

Peer recognition is also important, he said, "and that goes along with this kind of reward or nomination. So it's all very important. It all means that you're doing something right."

Osteria Papavero, 128 E. Wilson, is 17 years old, and was Downtown before there were many other restaurants near Capitol Square.

Mangano said Osteria Papavero had a GoFundMe campaign when the restaurant was losing money due to the pandemic, and was able to meet its $10,000 goal. "At least we were able to keep going, to keep paying people."

He said he had to layoff some employees in 2020, but was able to bring many back. "The customers are always there. We wouldn't be here otherwise."

Nominees will be announced March 29, and winners will be celebrated at a ceremony June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards, often considered the Academy Awards of the food world, were established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991. This year's semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories, including a new award for outstanding bakery.

The states that make up the Midwest region are: Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

