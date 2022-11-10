Former Dobhan chef opens State Street restaurant with 'a little bit of everything'

Eduardo Garduno, who for 17 years was the chef at the former Dobhan and Chautara restaurants, opened his own place on State Street called Sabores Fusion Grill.

Garduno, 43, opened the restaurant in August where Mirch Masala used to be, on the second floor of a two-story shopping center at 449 State St., with his wife, Griselda Ugalde.

"It's a family restaurant," Garduno said, adding that their 16-year-old son helps out after school when he's done with his homework.

His wife cooks with him, he said. Their son brings out water and busses tables, he said, "you know, easy things."

The three of them painted the room green and yellow to distinguish it from its predecessor.

Sabores means flavors, and Garduno said he borrows dishes from many cuisines. "That's why I put the name, because I bring everything from everywhere, a little bit."

Most restaurants just focus on one type of food, he said. "We bring different flavors and mix it up to make people happy... So, the idea is to have a little bit of everything."

The menu is made up of Mexican, American and Indian food: tacos, quesadillas, nachos, burritos, hot dogs, smash burgers, grilled salmon, pakora, falafel, BBQ tofu burgers, pasta, po' boys, curries and gumbo.

The menu also has grilled skewers of chicken, shrimp or tofu, served with vegetables and rice.

So far, the burgers and tacos have been the most popular items, Garduno said.

"It's simple things, but very important for us," Garduno said. "When I see everybody come, families come back and come back, and we say, 'Hey, how are you, amigo?' And they talk to us with Spanish and English. So, that's pretty good."

Garduno said the restaurant has been drawing students and families, particularly when there are events Downtown. He said he's also been getting good late-night crowds.

Sabores is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday it's open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Garduno came to Madison from Toluca, Mexico, 40 miles southwest of Mexico City, 24 years ago at the urging of family members living here.

He met his wife at Chautara, the former State Street restaurant that served an Americanized mix of Nepali, Tibetan and Indian food, owned by the same family that ran Dobhan on Atwood Avenue. He cooked there while she waited tables.

With Sabores the "idea is to make everybody happy," he said.

"I like when people come here and say, 'Hey, the flavor is like a home style. It's not like frozen food, you know? We made everything fresh, so people like it. When I talk to the customers, they're happy. It's easy things, but very important for us."