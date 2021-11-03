Forging ahead: Newest Forage Kitchen to open in Middleton; kombucha gaining steam

Middleton is getting a Forage Kitchen, the local, healthy, fast-food concept that sells signature salads and grain bowls.
Turning an old Cousins Subs shop into a Forage was an easier project for Henry Aschauer than opening two of his other shops.
After all, the original Forage he opened in October 2015 on State Street was in a former barber shop. His second location, at Hilldale, which he opened in March 2019, had been shoe store.
The new one, 8430 Old Sauk Road, as a former sandwich shop, isn't as big a stretch, and could open as soon as Nov. 15, Aschauer said.
The Middleton shop is his fourth, and involves mostly cosmetic changes, he said. The hood, the plumbing, and the electrical systems were all in place, Aschauer said. "It's required less work, but it's still work nonetheless."
The Monona restaurant on Broadway in The Current development, opened in October 2019, not long before the pandemic started. Aschauer said it saw stronger sales this summer with the slight relaxation in COVID-19 protocols and in people's fears.
"I just think the summer months are good for our concept in general, especially in the Monona location," he said. "So, things are definitely starting to pick up there."
Hilldale is also becoming busier, he said. The State Street location performs well, Aschauer said, but isn't as busy as it was pre-pandemic.
Aschauer, 33, opened the first three stores with Doug Hamaker, who's no longer a partner.
The men were 24 when they opened their first restaurant, Roast Public House, on State Street. They closed Roast the same week they opened the Hilldale Forage.
Hamaker said then that the rent got too high and they wanted to concentrate on the new Forage.
Aschauer, who has three major investors and two minor investors, said early next year, after the Middleton location is running smoothly, he'll begin exploring where to expand Forage, possibly to Milwaukee, Minneapolis, or college towns like Champaign, Illinois, or Iowa City.
He said the tight labor market will play into how fast he can expand.
Forage's kombucha is also growing, and is now being sold in 850 to 900 locations, mostly in the upper Midwest, but also in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Texas, Aschauer said.
"We haven't really gone out east much, but in Pennsylvania a little bit," he said.
Aschauer said Forage's kombucha, which he and Hamaker started selling in artfully designed cans in 2017, is approachable for people new to the fermented tea beverage.
"I like all types of kombucha, whether they're super funky or super acidic," he said. "But we tried to be a little bit more delicate with the fermentation process."
Forage's kombucha, available in seven flavors, sells for $2.85 in Forage restaurants, and in most grocery stores for $2.50 to $2.99.
With Forage, Aschauer said he wants to provide a good option for people who are trying to eat healthy, whether it's in one of his restaurants or on the go.
His goal is to "remove that question of whether or not you are going to eat something that is going to make you feel kind of like crap in two hours."
Aschauer said he tries to balance good taste with a health component. Some Forage dishes are more indulgent than others, he said, "but not as indulgent as some typical restaurant food."
