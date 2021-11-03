Forging ahead: Newest Forage Kitchen to open in Middleton; kombucha gaining steam

Hilldale is also becoming busier, he said. The State Street location performs well, Aschauer said, but isn't as busy as it was pre-pandemic.

Aschauer, 33, opened the first three stores with Doug Hamaker, who's no longer a partner.

The men were 24 when they opened their first restaurant, Roast Public House, on State Street. They closed Roast the same week they opened the Hilldale Forage.

Hamaker said then that the rent got too high and they wanted to concentrate on the new Forage.

Aschauer, who has three major investors and two minor investors, said early next year, after the Middleton location is running smoothly, he'll begin exploring where to expand Forage, possibly to Milwaukee, Minneapolis, or college towns like Champaign, Illinois, or Iowa City.

He said the tight labor market will play into how fast he can expand.

Forage's kombucha is also growing, and is now being sold in 850 to 900 locations, mostly in the upper Midwest, but also in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Texas, Aschauer said.

"We haven't really gone out east much, but in Pennsylvania a little bit," he said.