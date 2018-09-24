The owners of the health-conscious Forage Kitchen on State Street are adding a second location, this one at Hilldale Shopping Center.
"We're super excited about Hilldale and expanding our reach in town," said Henry Aschauer, who owns Forage, along with Roast Public House, also on State Street, with business partner Doug Hamaker.
They've been looking for a suitable second location for awhile, Aschauer said, and Hilldale is a perfect spot to serve the West Side of Madison since it's close to the hospitals, the new Hill Farms Office Building, University Research Park, and many neighborhoods.
It's expected to open by late January or early February.
He and Hamaker, both UW grads, were also attracted by the mix of retailers at the shopping center and range of customers they draw. Ample parking was a plus, and the fact the Hilldale is at a major intersection means it's convenient for customers to come pick up a salad no matter which direction they may be heading, he said.
The concept at the new Forage, 715 Hilldale Way, will be the same, but they'll offer more proteins and a few new signature salads and bowls, Aschauer said. They are also adding a kids menu, and will be applying for a beer and wine license.
The restaurant is largely grab-and-go and allows customers to build their own salads and bowls, put together behind the counter by an employee.
Forage will be in the location that was most recently occupied by Sperry. It's bigger than the State Street location: 2,100 square feet versus 1,300 square feet.
The Hilldale shop will need a larger kitchen because they won't have the storage space in the basement like they do on State Street, he said.
Aschauer said this is a good time of year for their State Street restaurants with UW-Madison students back on campus and football season underway. Roast has a new general manager focusing on customer service and a new chef doing an interesting brunch, he said
Roast opened in 2012. Forage opened at 665 State St., in October 2015.