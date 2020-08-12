Food Truck Fridays start this week at Alliant Energy Center

A food cart from the owners of the State Street restaurant Taiwan Little Eats is one of five vendors participating this week in a food cart event series at Alliant Energy Center.
"The food cart is uniquely safe during these difficult times since crowds are discouraged," said Christine Welch, co-owner of Taiwan Little Eats.
Food Truck Fridays start this week and run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through October.
The other trucks/carts this week are Pancho's Tacos, JD's of Wisconsin, Happy Kitchen and Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream.
Brent Kyzer-McHenry, the Alliant Energy Center's executive director, said the idea is for struggling food carts and food trucks to "align with Dane County residents to enjoy their favorite foods and safely enjoy an outdoor event."
Kyzer-McHenry said Food Truck Fridays can have more than five vendors, and that other trucks and carts are being recruited.
City street vending coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst said Alliant has approvals from Public Health Madison and Dane County to vend safely.
"I am excited they are able to provide a place for the carts and trucks to operate and connect with their customers," she said.
Blake-Horst said she isn't aware of any other food cart/truck events or popups this summer or fall.
Some food carts and trucks have been vending throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but not as many as usual, she said.
"Many are hibernating right now due to COVID and low foot traffic. We will see how things will change in Library Mall as students move back over the next few weeks," Blake-Horst said.
She said 10 to 12 carts are operating Downtown, while two or three more plan to be out in the UW-Madison's Southeast campus area soon. Three are vending late-night and a few others are vending around town, but not in the Downtown area.
Blake-Horst said she continues to license new carts and trucks and fields lots of inquiries from prospective operators. Some carts have begun working with third-party delivery services to help broaden their customer base, she said, adding that the carts Caracas Empanadas and Arepas have been doing this throughout the quarantine.
There are 67 food carts/trucks with vending licenses.
Welch, who opened Taiwan Little Eats in October 2017 with her husband, Min-Hsiung "Seven" Lin, and two others, said they got the food cart operating last October.
She said the cart had a great run outside the computer science building on the UW-Madison campus until the COVID-19 lockdown started in mid-March. Since then, Seven, who runs the cart on his own, has struggled to find a good spot, sometimes parking it around James Madison Park on weekends, Welch said.
"We're hoping the Alliant Center will be a good spot for the next couple months," she said.
Welch said Seven will likely keep parking the cart near James Madison Park, weather permitting, and she hopes to be back in their Southwest campus spot during the fall semester.
The restaurant has been doing a bit better than the cart because of delivery options and newly-expanded patio seating, she said.
The Alliant event, meanwhile, is designed as a "family-friendly carry-out experience," where customers can walk-up, order and take food home.
Kyzer-McHenry said that Alliant staff won't enforce a to-go policy. If people want to eat in their cars, or sit outside and eat, he said that will be permitted.
"But we will prevent mass gathering or long lines at carts," he said.
Some vendors have chosen to participate each Friday and others can only make certain dates, Kyzer-McHenry said, so the carts and vendors will vary each week. A full list should be out soon, he said.
Customers can enter through the Rimrock Road entrance, park for free in front of the Coliseum, and walk to Willow Island.
