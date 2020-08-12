Food Truck Fridays start this week at Alliant Energy Center

Some food carts and trucks have been vending throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but not as many as usual, she said.

"Many are hibernating right now due to COVID and low foot traffic. We will see how things will change in Library Mall as students move back over the next few weeks," Blake-Horst said.

She said 10 to 12 carts are operating Downtown, while two or three more plan to be out in the UW-Madison's Southeast campus area soon. Three are vending late-night and a few others are vending around town, but not in the Downtown area.

Blake-Horst said she continues to license new carts and trucks and fields lots of inquiries from prospective operators. Some carts have begun working with third-party delivery services to help broaden their customer base, she said, adding that the carts Caracas Empanadas and Arepas have been doing this throughout the quarantine.

There are 67 food carts/trucks with vending licenses.

Welch, who opened Taiwan Little Eats in October 2017 with her husband, Min-Hsiung "Seven" Lin, and two others, said they got the food cart operating last October.