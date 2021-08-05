Food Fight restaurants requiring masks after fully vaccinated employees contract virus

Food Fight restaurant group restaurants will once again require face coverings after some fully vaccinated employees contracted COVID-19.

"We’re simply requiring masks again for the safety of employees and customers with the rise in cases in our area," said Food Fight CEO Caitlin Suemnicht about an increase in COVID-19 infection in Dane County.

Starting Monday, customers, when not seated, will need to wear masks. Employees will also need to wear masks.

"Unfortunately, over the past week, some fully vaccinated employees have contracted the virus and are among the rising number of breakthrough cases in our community," the restaurant group wrote in a Facebook post.

According to a new study by researchers in Madison, some vaccinated people infected with COVID-19 in Wisconsin in June and July had as much virus as newly infected unvaccinated people, meaning they can also readily spread the virus.

"I’m happy to see other businesses and organizations starting to require (masks) again, since there is substantial community spread," Suemnicht said.