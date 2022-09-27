Food Fight opening Italian restaurant in Milwaukee's Deer District

An Italian restaurant from Food Fight Restaurant Group is planned to sit atop an elegant hotel being built in Milwaukee.

The ninth-floor, rooftop restaurant next to Fiserv Forum in the city's Deer District, will be called Il Cervo, "the deer" in Italian.

Middleton-based North Central Group is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to build the 207-room Trade Milwaukee, 420 W. Juneau Ave. The hotel and restaurant are expected to open next spring.

The restaurant will be just under 10,000 square feet, said Jordan Bright, a Food Fight managing partner.

"We're looking to focus on really approachable, yet elevated and high-end Italian food," Bright said. "So, seeing things like homemade cheeses, obviously, homemade pizza."

Il Cervo's hand-stretched sourdough pizzas will cook in just a few minutes. The restaurant's 4,500-pound pizza oven was hoisted onto the roof of the hotel Monday during a press event. The pizzas will feature fresh-made ricotta and mozzarella.

Bright said Il Cervo's pizzas will have a slightly thicker crust than pizza served at Cento and Bar Corallini, Food Fight's other two upscale Italian restaurants. "Because we think that's what the oven is best suited for," he said.

Il Cervo will have some similarities to Cento, across from the Overture Center, he said. Where Cento sees customers before Overture performances, Il Cervo will draw customers before basketball games and concerts at Fiserv.

Bright said customers can grab a quick pizza or a couple of appetizers with some drinks and make it to the game on time.

"Or if you want to have a three-, four-, even five-course dinner," he said. "It's got to be customizable to all of those types of experiences, which is really similar, I think, to Cento and Bar Corallini and how people choose to enjoy those restaurants."

Il Cervo's menu will have dry-aged steaks served Florentine style, brushed with butter and herbs and cut away from the bone; butter-poached lobster; grilled whole fish; and hand-rolled pasta.

Bright said the restaurant will have craft cocktails made with Italian ingredients and will lean heavily on Italian wines. Meanwhile, its tap beers will draw from Milwaukee's long brewing reputation.

"Milwaukee is dubbed 'Brew City.' I think it just makes sense if we're going to have a healthy beer selection that it should mainly come from Milwaukee," he said. "Just looking at the brewing history and tradition over 200 years, where that history and tradition is today is an easy thing to highlight."

The design of The Trade Hotel will incorporate elements from the building trades that make up the fabric of Milwaukee, Andy Inman, North Central Group's chief development officer, said in a statement.

"With The Trade Hotel, our focus is to add to the fabric of downtown Milwaukee, all while celebrating the rich history of tradespeople who built this city,” Inman said. “We celebrate how things are made — including food and craft beverage options.”

Il Cervo will be Food Fight's second restaurant outside of the Madison area. The group operates 17 restaurants and cafes, including Manny's Parkside in Manitowish Waters, which the group opened in May in northern Wisconsin, 230 miles from Madison.

Manny's is unique for Food Fight because the group runs it, but has no ownership in the restaurant, Bright said. Manny's owner David Simon asked Food Fight to manage the menu, staff, day-to-day operations, and administrative services like accounting, payroll, human resources, marketing and art direction.

Food Fight was founded in 1994 by Monty Schiro of Monty's Blue Plate Diner and local real estate investor Peder Moren.

The group has closed three restaurants within the past year. In July, it closed Market Street Diner in Sun Prairie.

The Avenue Club, a one-time Madison institution, known pre-Food Fight as the Avenue Bar, closed last summer to make way for a $25 million, 40,000-square-foot music center for Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras.

Fresco, on the top floor of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, ended its run in October after 15 years.