Food Fight Restaurant Group plans to open an Italian restaurant in the former Chocolaterian Cafe space on Atwood Avenue, across the street from where it operates Tex Tubb's Taco Palace.
The new restaurant — yet unnamed — is slated to open in May, a spokesperson said.
Food Fight's second restaurant was the upscale Pasta Per Tutti. It operated from 1993 to 2003 where Tex Tubb's is now. The company's first restaurant was Monty's Blue Plate Diner, also on Atwood. With the new venture, it will run 20 area restaurants.
In 2014, Food Fight opened Cento, a fine dining Italian restaurant near the Overture Center Downtown.
A fire last February in the 1920s-era Schenk-Huegel Building caused by faulty electrical equipment in the basement, resulted in $750,000 in damages, and forced out Chocolaterian and Vault Interiors & Design. Businesses on the second floor were also affected.
Leanne Cordisco, who owns Chocolaterian Cafe in Middleton and opened the original Atwood location of the European-style patisserie in 2012, said it was too costly to rebuild.
The Schenk-Huegel Building is where Food Fight had its original offices until 2015, when it moved to a location on Monona Drive.