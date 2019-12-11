Fleming's Prime Steakhouse leaving Hilldale

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is closing Dec. 21 after 13 years at Hilldale, said manger Robert Fritschle.

He wouldn't comment on why the upscale restaurant was closing and referred calls to its corporate office, where no one answered the phone.

Fleming's opened in October 2006, in what was then considered the beginning of the transformation of the Near West Side shopping center.

The 7,100-square-foot restaurant seats 266 people, including on an outdoor patio and in a private dining room.

The restaurant serves steaks in sizes and cuts ranging from 8-ounce petite filet mignon to a 40-ounce Porterhouse. It also features 100 wines by the glass.

Fleming's has 72 locations nationwide, Fritschle said.

The chain, owned by Bloomin' Brands, opened in 1998 in Newport Beach, California. The 31-year-old restaurant company also owns Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and Carrabba's Italian Grill.

