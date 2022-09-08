 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RESTAURANT NEWS

First Madison Five Guys closes after 15 years

FIVE GUYS

Five Guys recently closed its State Street shop.

Madison's first Five Guys Burgers and Fries, which opened on State Street in 2007, has closed.

Edwin Rosario, a manager at the Five Guys restaurant in Middleton, said the store at 517 State St., closed on Aug. 28.

"The infrastructure didn't support the location anymore," said Rosario, who sometimes worked at that shop.

He said the company closed the store because it was in an older building with tenants above it, and there were often problems with the pipes.

Rosario said that sometimes the water would get shut off in the building causing the restaurant to close abruptly, so when time came to renew the lease, the company decided against it.

He said business was on an upswing and the restaurant was getting busier. "They were just more worried about the quality and the upkeep of it."

The space housed the store Pipefitter before it moved across the street.

Five Guys is an East Coast-based franchise that was started in Virginia, and serves hamburgers, grilled cheese, hot dogs and french fries.

Rosario said he doesn't know if anything else is set to go into the space.

"It's just kind of worn down and old," he said about the building. "So, instead of investing into it, they're gonna invest into another new property."

Rosario said the Middleton restaurant and the shop near East Towne Mall aren't in danger of closing.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

