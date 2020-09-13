Feast, a new dumpling spot on Willy, is ready to make a mark

Poke Poke is casual and fast, and with Feast “we wanted to try a different model,” Wang said. He developed the menu, while Zhu manages the front of house. They’ll eventually add soup dumplings and “spicy style” dumplings, Wang said, and they’ve been exploring how to make them gluten-free. As cooler weather comes, they’d like to add noodles.

Wang said there have been pandemic-related challenges in getting all the specialty ingredients they need. That’s part of why the menu is short for now, and why what they do make prizes craft and simplicity: a quick pickle on sliced cucumbers with mildly funky fish sauce ($3.95), bright vinegar sauces for dipping buns into and swiping dumplings through.

Feast doesn’t have a sign yet. It has done very little marketing and Wang has no plans to add delivery. Tables outside seat about 20 diners, where oolong, Yunnan black, Jasmine green and herbal teas are served by the pot.

“Our mission is to not only provide delicious authentic and artisanal dumplings,” Wang said. “At the same time, we present a lifestyle with some Chinese aspects — the tea culture, the craftsmanship. That’s the stuff I want to bring to the neighborhood.”

