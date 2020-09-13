Feast, a new dumpling spot on Willy, is ready to make a mark

The cherry tomatoes at Feast look almost translucent, like if you held one up to the light you could see through to the pulp and seeds inside.
Feast, a new dumpling restaurant on the east side, blanches each tomato and strips the skin away, leaving fruit that melts in the mouth. Sweetened with sugar, honey and plums, this is the closest a tomato gets to candy, a delicate summer treat.
“Peeling the skin off takes a long time but it’s definitely worth it,” said Mike Wang, who owns Feast with his wife, Judy Zhu.
Zhu and Wang opened Feast, billed as an artisan dumpling and tea house, on July 27 in a soft opening. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’ll stay soft until the end of the year, currently with outdoor dining and take-out by phone only. Eventually they hope to offer Chinese-inspired fine dining, tea service and a small selection of dim sum.
“My friend said you have to be really brave now to have a new restaurant open,” said Wang. While he’s proud of their bold redesign of the space at 904 Williamson St. that used to be Fuegos, “I don’t think it’s a good time to welcome a lot of customers inside. ... It’s not a good time to have a grand opening.”
Feast’s current menu has two main sections: appetizers, like those sugary little tomatoes ($5.95), and dumplings. The latter are served 10 per order, boiled (most traditional), pan-fried like pot stickers, or steamed. The menu boasts locally grown carrots, cabbage and red onion alongside more traditional Chinese ingredients, like bamboo shoots, Chinese chives and cuttlefish.
Among the appetizers, there are deeply browned and crispy crab Rangoon ($5.95) and overstuffed steam buns, stamped with the word FEAST and packed with tofu ($6.95/two), pork belly ($6.95) and brisket ($7.95). As a prequel to dim sum to come, there are sweet phoenix buns ($3.95/three) filled with sugared egg yolk, a substantial dessert.
Wang said they’re making all of this in house, including ink-stained black wrappers on dumplings filled with cuttlefish, pork and chives ($14.95). It’s more hands-on than their first restaurant, Poke Poke, and more focused on their native China. Both Wang, a former CPA, and Zhu, who did web design for Amazon, came to the U.S. to pursue masters’ degrees.
“My mom, when I was young, always made dumplings,” Wang said. “I really enjoy it. People gather around and make dumplings together. For me it’s not just a type of food, it’s a symbol of family and artisanal work.”
Poke Poke is casual and fast, and with Feast “we wanted to try a different model,” Wang said. He developed the menu, while Zhu manages the front of house. They’ll eventually add soup dumplings and “spicy style” dumplings, Wang said, and they’ve been exploring how to make them gluten-free. As cooler weather comes, they’d like to add noodles.
Wang said there have been pandemic-related challenges in getting all the specialty ingredients they need. That’s part of why the menu is short for now, and why what they do make prizes craft and simplicity: a quick pickle on sliced cucumbers with mildly funky fish sauce ($3.95), bright vinegar sauces for dipping buns into and swiping dumplings through.
Feast doesn’t have a sign yet. It has done very little marketing and Wang has no plans to add delivery. Tables outside seat about 20 diners, where oolong, Yunnan black, Jasmine green and herbal teas are served by the pot.
“Our mission is to not only provide delicious authentic and artisanal dumplings,” Wang said. “At the same time, we present a lifestyle with some Chinese aspects — the tea culture, the craftsmanship. That’s the stuff I want to bring to the neighborhood.”
