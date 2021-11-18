Favorite Ella's Deli and Manna Cafe recipes scaled down for the home cook

The book is $32 plus tax and shipping and available through the Little Creek Press’ online bookstore or at local Madison bookstores Mystery to Me, A Room of One’s Own, Orange Tree Imports and Leopold’s Books Bar Caffe.

Kristin Mitchell of Little Creek Press and Book Design, a small publisher in Mineral Point, said 5,000 Manna Café and Bakery Cookbooks were printed and she’s “blasting through them.”

“We are about halfway through and the book released less than a month ago,” Mitchell said.

Barb said Manna fans were waiting for her oatmeal pancake recipe and the first couple of days after the book came out, she was getting emails and photos from people who made the pancakes and wanted to show her their results.

Others were excited to get recipes for Barb’s quiche, peanut butter ripple cookies and lemon cake, and to learn her scrambled egg technique, in which she cooks them “low and slow.”

“It’s just a very slow or very low heat,” she said. “You barely believe the eggs are cooking, but little by little, they do.”