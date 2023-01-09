Fast-growing Dave's Hot Chicken opening first Madison store Thursday, more to come

Dave's Hot Chicken, named America's fastest-growing restaurant last spring, is getting its first Madison store, near East Towne Mall.
The shop is expected to open Thursday at 4814 Annamark Drive in a remodeled Hardee's.
"It's a super simple menu," said Ron Stokes, 64, president and chief operating officer for Milwaukee-based Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, which is behind a deal to open 14 stores, including three in Madison.
"Everybody likes different levels of spice, and so it's a Nashville hot chicken concept where you customize your spice level," Stokes said.
The menu consists of breaded, fried tenders and sliders, plus fries, cheese fries, mac and cheese, kale slaw and milk shakes.
The chicken comes in seven heat levels, from no spice to "Reaper."
Madison's second Dave's Hot Chicken should open in June at Gammon and Mineral Point roads on the West Side. The third, Stokes said, will probably be near the UW-Madison campus in a year or two.
Dave’s Hot Chicken was founded as a tiny popup stand in an Hollywood Boulevard parking lot in 2017 by four friends, including Dave Kopushyan, a chef trained in Thomas Keller’s (of French Laundry) restaurant group.
They promoted their chicken on Instagram, and two nights later, the food website Eater Los Angeles ran a story, "East Hollywood's New Late-Night Hot Chicken Stand Might Blow Your Mind," touching off a hot chicken frenzy.
"The simplicity of the product allows for us to execute at a really, really high level," Stokes said. "It's wonderful chicken and it's very tender. Our preparation process is such to where it delivers a great product time and time again."
RestaurantNews.com reported that Dave’s Hot Chicken is the nation's fastest-growing restaurant based on a study conducted by the food-service research company Technomic.
Celebrities are taking to the restaurant, with R&B singer Usher posting a "chicken challenge" video of himself eating the Reaper. He's a Dave's Hot Chicken investor, as is Drake, the Canadian rapper, according RestaurantNews.com.
Other well-known investors, according to the site, include actor Samuel L. Jackson, journalist and former California First Lady Maria Shriver, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner, and Good Morning America co-host and retired NFL star Michael Strahan.
Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, owned by Mike Pranke, has 58 Qdoba franchises, 55 in Wisconsin, two in Illinois, one in Iowa, and Stokes said in 2020 the company was looking to add to its portfolio.
Stokes said a friend told him about Dave's Hot Chicken, and he went out to Los Angeles to try it. The owners had four stores then, so he waited until the first franchise stores, in Dallas and Denver, began having early success.
He and Pranke are partners in the Dave's Hot Chicken part of the business.
Stokes said as of last week, there were 103 Dave's, including stores in Canada and in the Middle East. He said Dave's has commitments of about 800 stores in the United States.
Dave's restaurants are decorated with graffiti art and Stokes said they brought in a California company called Splatter Haus. "Every location's a little bit different. They come in and kind of take the essence of the community that they're in and incorporate some of that feel."
Stokes said employees, many of them part time, make $16 to $20 an hour.
Roaring Fork's first Dave's store opened at the end of January in Menominee Falls, and the partners opened another shop in September on Milwaukee's East Side. The Madison store is their third. The fourth, in Kenosha, is set to open Feb. 9.
Chicken places are big right now, with Chick-fil-A not far away on Madison's East and West Sides, and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers on State Street.
"There's always room for good product regardless of the category. I certainly think we have that and our consumers have been telling us that, not only in Wisconsin, in Milwaukee, but across the country, really across the world," Stokes said.
"Whether it's Chick-fil-A or Raising Cane's, or Wingstop or whoever is in that chicken category, they all have different niches," Stokes said.
