Faircrest Bakery & Cafe closes after 9 months

"There were lots of opportunities we could have tapped into, but without the team to deliver the results, it was not feasible," he said. "I’m sure whoever takes on the space can do great there if they have the right team in the right positions."

Salman, 31, grew up in a family bakery. His parents ran Jamie's Cookies on State Street from the time he was 9 until he was 18. They closed the shop in 2007.

The couple used the same Jamie's Cookies recipes, and also offered a variety of scones and muffins. Sandwiches came on their own homemade bread.

The business' corporate name was Jamie's Bakery, but because they offered a wider scope of items, they needed a more expansive name.

Salman's family has been vending at the Dane County Farmers' Market since 1998, and the couple will be back at the outdoor market in the spring, but won't sell bakery items right away.

To maintain their DCFM membership, he said they'll sell vegetables and flowers grown at their Madison home, as they've done in the past. In order to sell bakery again, he'll need to find a new licensed food production facility, and he's "just not that motivated to do that right now."