Fairchild, where Jacs was, aims to be casual, neighborhood spot

Fairchild, the new restaurant on Monroe Street where Jacs Dining and Tap House used to be, opened Monday after soft openings over the weekend.

Itaru Nagano, L'Etoile's former chef de cuisine, said he and partners Andrew Kroeger and Patrick Sierra designed Fairchild, 2611 Monroe St., as a neighborhood restaurant.

The first few days have gone "better than expected for the most part," Nagano said. "There's some hiccups there, but nothing that we didn't expect."

In December, Nagano said he hoped to open by March 1, and the partners, all L'Etoile alums, hit that goal.

For now, the restaurant is only open for dinner, but Nagano said it should also open for lunch by mid to late March.

The approachable menu has snacks: popcorn cooked in coconut oil and sprinkled with yeast; fried olives; deviled eggs; and croquettes.

Appetizers include mixed greens; beets with tahini, pistachios and Greek yogurt; salmon with salsify, rice cracker and orange; and chicken with leeks, celery root and oyster mushrooms.

Nagano said he's gotten great feedback on the restaurant's four pasta dishes. Entrées include cod, red snapper, cassoulet and ribeye.