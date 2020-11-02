'Everyone has reacted differently' to virus; Pasqual's closing on East Wash for now

Those who want delivery use EatStreet, and people who want to pickup use ChowNow, he said.

Roberts plans to reopen the East Wash location when he can once again have patio dining, although this past outdoor season didn't bring in as many customers as Roberts had hoped.

Business on the back patio was mostly slow, but the other two locations often had full patios and a wait for seating, which Roberts said was safely distanced.

A small number of people ate indoors on East Wash at 25% capacity, Roberts said.

"It's understandable," he said. "Everyone has reacted differently, and we're trying to accommodate every single different feeling that people have because for some people it's like there isn't a pandemic and then there's some people who are taking it very seriously, and we just kind of accommodate it every way."

Roberts closed Pasqual's on Monroe Street in 2016. The following year he planed to open Penca Luxe Tacos & Craft Margaritas in Middleton at Parmenter Street and Hubbard Avenue, where Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen went in. When it closed in August, Roberts considered reviving that concept, but said, "It's not the right time."