'Everyone has reacted differently' to COVID-19: Pasqual's closing on East Wash for now

Pasqual's Cantina is temporarily closing its East Washington Avenue location, likely until spring, because when owner Ben Roberts reopened there in early June after COVID-19 restrictions eased, it didn't bounce back the way his other two locations did.
"We haven't been able to make up ground," Roberts said.
The Pasqual's on East Wash closed Saturday, but the locations at Hilldale and in Verona remain open. Also still going is a food truck — a GMC mobile home — Pasqual's has run the past two years in an indoor Wisconsin Dells business called Grateful Shed. Local favorites Melted and Tavernakaya are part of the same multi-food truck and bar operation.
Roberts said he expected to have more carryout and delivery business in the Near East Side neighborhood where Pasqual's has been for five years. He stocked up on takeout supplies and partnered with delivery apps, but business didn't pick up.
He said the building, which was formerly Fyfe's Corner Bistro, is set up perfectly in the front and back for curbside carryout.
Roberts' Southwestern-style restaurants can be found on third-party apps EatStreet and ChowNow, but he said a lot of his customers call in carryout orders.
ChowNow works well for online ordering, he said, and can be accessed through the Pasqual's website. Instead of adding a percentage onto the price of a menu item or charging a fee, Roberts pays an annual subscription.
Those who want delivery use EatStreet, and people who want to pickup use ChowNow, he said.
Roberts plans to reopen the East Wash location when he can again have patio dining, although this past outdoor season didn't bring in as many customers as Roberts had hoped.
Business on the back patio was mostly slow, but the other two locations often had full patios and a wait for seating, which Roberts said was safely distanced.
A small number of people ate indoors on East Wash at 25% capacity, Roberts said.
"It's understandable," he said. "Everyone has reacted differently, and we're trying to accommodate every single different feeling that people have because for some people it's like there isn't a pandemic and then there's some people who are taking it very seriously, and we just kind of accommodate it every way."
Roberts closed a Pasqual's on Monroe Street in 2016. The following year he planed to open Penca Luxe Tacos & Craft Margaritas in Middleton at Parmenter Street and Hubbard Avenue, where Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen went in. When it closed in August, Roberts considered reviving the Penca concept, but said, "it's not the right time."
Grace Coffee Co. -- with shops on State Street, East Washington Avenue and in Sun Prairie -- is expected to open in that location this month, the shop has said on social media.
Pasqual's has between 55 and 60 people employed, down from 110 before the pandemic.
Roberts said he hopes he doesn't have to make the call to close any of his restaurants for good, and said each of his landlords has been cooperative and understanding.
"We just need to do whatever we can to keep it efficient so that we can keep as many people employed at Verona and Hilldale through the winter, so we can just start back up again when things open up," he said.
