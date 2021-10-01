Estrellón closing due to 'pandemic, staffing and mental and physical fatigue'

When L'Etoile reopened for dine-in service in April after its dining room was closed for more than a year, Miller said it felt good to be reemerging after shutting down in mid-March 2020. He predicted then that Estrellón would probably reopen in June.

Miller said then that staffing was the only part of reopening L'Etoile that was making him nervous and why he was putting off the reopening of Estrellón.

He said he hadn't had a lot of people apply for jobs or former staff members eager to return. "That part is a little bit nerve-wracking," he said.

Miller opened the Southern comfort food carryout restaurant Miller Family Meat & Three out of Estrellón's bar side in December. A Facebook post from April 20 shows that Miller was planning to close for three weeks because of "staffing issues," with the intention of reopening. The post solicited job seekers.

He said Friday that it, too, has closed.

In February, Miller said it was no exaggeration to say that in the previous year, due to the pandemic, his restaurant company lost 65-70% of its income, for a net loss of $3.5 million in sales.

Based on federal Paycheck Protection Program data, Deja Food got two PPP loans, one in April 2020 and one in January 2021, for a total of $1.52 million.