Estacion Inka Peruvian restaurant moves into bigger space

Four siblings from Peru took over the 4-year-old Estacion Inka and moved it a few doors down to a location twice as big.
Sofia Pezua began operating the restaurant in May with her sisters, Carolina and Gabriela, and brother, Clifford.
The Pezuas bought the restaurant at 604 University Ave., from Lucas Daniel Rodriguez, who opened Madison's first Peruvian restaurant, Inka Heritage, on Park Street. In 2016, not long after he opened Estacion Inka, Rodeiguez closed Inka Heritage after 10 years.
Estacion Inka now serves its same menu of traditional Peruvian street food, mainly sandwiches and burgers, at 616 University Ave., in a 2,500-square-foot space that had been Village Pizza for two years.
The siblings knew Rodriguez for a few years, but none of them worked at the restaurant. They did restaurant work in college, and "knew that at some point we wanted to go into a venture and when the opportunity presented itself, we jumped in," Sofia Pezua said.
Then, when the larger space opened up, Pezua said, they saw the potential to accommodate more customers.
The Pezuas, who also run a cleaning service, have been operating at the new location since Feb. 2.
"We need to keep prices affordable and provide a relatively healthy, homemade meal," Pezua said, noting that UW-Madison students are their main customer base. "Lucas has done a good job putting a menu together and we would like to continue to keep that."
The new location has a much bigger kitchen and they've doubled their square footage and capacity. They're now able to seat 60 to 70 people.
Pezua said Rodriguez sold the business because he and his wife wanted to be more present for their kids. "Running a restaurant is not an easy job," Pezua said. "Between the four of us, we're able to make it happen."
The siblings work in different capacities. Gabriela is at Estacion Inka every day, with Pezua calling her "the face of the restaurant." Clifford handles operations. Sofia and Carolina take care of finances and troubleshoot.
The Pezuas moved from Peru to Berkeley, California, at different times, in the late 1980s.
They were born in San Luis, in the Ancash region of central Peru. The town is in the Andes mountains, about 200 miles north of Lima, the capital. San Luis is a town of about 9,000 people and sits at an elevation of about 10,000 feet.
Sofia Pezua said she lived in Berkeley for about 10 years and moved to Madison in 2002 when she was looking for a less expensive place to live.
"Madison is like Berkeley, just a little bit smaller," she said. "Liberal, and just more affordable."
Rodriguez named the restaurant Estacion Inka, estacion meaning "station" in Spanish, because there's a bus stop in front of the original building.
Village Pizza lasted two years. Brothers Arturo Ruiz and Berna Cazares opened Village Pizza in October 2017 after renovating the former Bob's Copy Shop.
Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.