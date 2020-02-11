Estacion Inka Peruvian restaurant moves into bigger space

Four siblings from Peru took over the 4-year-old Estacion Inka and moved it a few doors down to a location twice as big.

Sofia Pezua began operating the restaurant in May with her sisters, Carolina and Gabriela, and brother, Clifford.

The Pezuas bought the restaurant at 604 University Ave., from Lucas Daniel Rodriguez, who opened Madison's first Peruvian restaurant, Inka Heritage, on Park Street. In 2016, not long after he opened Estacion Inka, Rodeiguez closed Inka Heritage after 10 years.

Estacion Inka now serves its same menu of traditional Peruvian street food, mainly sandwiches and burgers, at 616 University Ave., in a 2,500-square-foot space that had been Village Pizza for two years.

The siblings knew Rodriguez for a few years, but none of them worked at the restaurant. They did restaurant work in college, and "knew that at some point we wanted to go into a venture and when the opportunity presented itself, we jumped in," Sofia Pezua said.

Then, when the larger space opened up, Pezua said, they saw the potential to accommodate more customers.

The Pezuas, who also run a cleaning service, have been operating at the new location since Feb. 2.