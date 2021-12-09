Eno Vino owners opening two new restaurants outside of Madison, plus tavern Downtown

Absorbing Granados former responsibilities will be new managing partners, Jennifer Cameron, who has been with Eno Vino since its beginning in 2004 on the Far West Side at 601 Junction Road, and is senior director of operations, and chef Anibal Brandt, who has been with the company for almost eight years, and is senior culinary developer.

Granados, who started as the original chef at Eno Vino West, said he doesn't go looking for opportunities to open new places, "usually, really, they all come to us. We get a lot of requests for our concept to be in a lot of places."

He said he gets about 30 requests per year and analyzes each location, and if it shows potential, he pursues it.

The flagship restaurant, Eno Vino Wine Bar and Bistro Downtown, opened in spring 2017 on the top two floors of a 10-story AC Hotel by Marriott, one block off the Capitol Square.

Granados said his plan is to grow like a "spider web."

"I think it's the smartest and best way to grow," he said noting that if he has a restaurant that's an hour away, it's easier for a managing partner to get there in an emergency than if the restaurant was in a different state, say, six hours away.