Eno Vino owners opening two new restaurants outside of Madison, plus tavern Downtown

The restaurant group that owns the two Eno Vino Bar and Bistro restaurants in Madison is opening one in Waunakee and one in Verona, said co-owner Jose Luis Granados.
Cobalt Restaurant Group is also planning a Spanish tavern concept in Downtown Madison called Barcelona Tavern of Spain, said Granados, who signed that lease Wednesday, but wouldn't reveal the address.
He said the restaurant group, which includes Palette Bar and Grill on the ground floor of Hotel Indigo in Madison, hopes to have all three new spots open by next summer. Construction hasn't started.
Most of the negotiations for the projects happened before 2020 and got delayed by the pandemic, said Granados, who is known as "Pepe."
Cobalt Restaurant Group, named three years ago for Eno Vino's distinctive blue water glasses, delayed the projects it was planning for 2020 until this year, "and then, 2021 didn't get any better, so we pushed to 2022," Granados said.
The projects got "kind of clumped together," he added, "but my team is strong enough that I think we should be able to handle it."
Granados, 40, owns the wine bar and small-plate restaurants and Palette with John Smithe and Richard Uihlein. Starting Jan. 1, Granados is stepping away from day-to-day operations and will work on opening more restaurants.
Absorbing Granados former responsibilities will be new managing partners, Jennifer Cameron, who has been with Eno Vino since its beginning in 2004 on the Far West Side at 601 Junction Road, and is senior director of operations, and chef Anibal Brandt, who has been with the company for almost eight years, and is senior culinary developer.
Granados, who started as the original chef at Eno Vino West, said he doesn't go looking for opportunities to open new places, "usually, really, they all come to us. We get a lot of requests for our concept to be in a lot of places."
He said he gets about 30 requests per year and analyzes each location, and if it shows potential, he pursues it.
The flagship restaurant, Eno Vino Wine Bar and Bistro Downtown, opened in spring 2017 on the top two floors of a 10-story AC Hotel by Marriott, one block off the Capitol Square.
Granados said his plan is to grow like a "spider web."
"I think it's the smartest and best way to grow," he said noting that if he has a restaurant that's an hour away, it's easier for a managing partner to get there in an emergency than if the restaurant was in a different state, say, six hours away.
The Waunakee Eno Vino (pronounced "N"-o Vino) will be behind The Community of Bishops Bay, he said. "They really don't have much for restaurants, but I think they're starving for one."
He said the new Buck & Honey's that opened last December is doing well there. "It just makes sense because it's the next town over, and Sun Prairie, we think, is oversaturated already."
The Verona Eno Vino is in the Market No. 5 building on West Verona Avenue, in the same development with a new Grace Coffee. Granados said he likes its proximity to Epic Systems, the Verona-based health records software company with 10,000 employees.
Granados, who is from Mexico City, moved to Lake Geneva in 1998 because his father retired there. He moved to Madison in 2004 for the chef job at the original Eno Vino, where he created the menu.
In the early days, founder Alfredo Teuschler had four partners, and the only one who still has ownership is Smithe, Granados said.
Early in the pandemic, Eno Vino West and Palette did carryout with curbside pickup to keep its employees working. They tried to make that work Downtown, but it was too hard to bring the food down from the 10th floor, and the line of cars waiting when guests needed to get into the hotel made that impractical, Granados said.
"It was more of a hustle, but in order to grow, we had to survive," Granados said. "I truly believe that the guests had a lot to do with saving us."
He said the restaurant group got two rounds of Paycheck Protection Program money that was used for labor. The company has about 300 employees, Granados said.
Last year, for Thanksgiving dinner, they filled more than 200 orders, packaged with heating instructions. They did it again this year and got about 65 orders, he said.
"I'm not going to lie to you, it was really scary, because the service industry never stopped being at risk," Granados said, adding that when the restaurants reopened when dine-in service was allowed again, his staff followed all the health department guidelines when it came to masks, gloves and six feet between tables.
Granados said he doesn't require his employees to be vaccinated, but said 98% of them are. He said he also doesn't ask that customers be vaccinated, but instead follows city-county health department guidelines.
He gives a lot of the credit to his cooks, who work in hot kitchens with face masks on. "Everybody huddled together and we are making it through."
Fave 5: Restaurant reporter Samara Kalk Derby's most memorable stories of 2021
Although I sometimes write feature and entertainment stories, the stories that stick out to me most as I look back on 2021 all had to do with food, starting with a DeForest restaurant owner who took nearly half-a-million dollars in pandemic relief, closing his truck stop restaurant and leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
"Due to the decisions of your state government (Evers) and your federal government (Biden), The Pine Cone has been forced to close its doors after 40 years. Thanks for all your support," the sign said.
In a phone conversation, John McKay said the real reason he closed the restaurant was because his lease was up.
"That was just a little frustration. That was a bad decision," he said about hanging up the handwritten sign. "Got old and got tired."
Meanwhile, the owners of Quivey’s Grove began requesting that only vaccinated customers eat there, likely the first restaurant in Dane County to do so.
That's because the pandemic hit close to home for them, with a 54-year-old staff member dying of COVID-19 in April 2020.
"We’ve felt this very, very personally," said Deirdre Garton, who owns Quivey’s Grove, 6261 Nesbitt Road, with Craig Kuenning.
Grace Coffee Co. burst onto the Madison coffee house scene in May 2019 and rapidly expanded to six locations. But behind its stylish veneer were concerns about cut corners, poor management and a significant number of health code violations, including sugar contaminated by wastewater, fly-covered pastries and improperly stored raw meat.
Of the 564 restaurants and retail food stores the city-county health department reviewed this year, the two with the most violations were both Grace locations, on State Street (20) and East Washington Avenue (19). The East Washington location also had the most priority violations (11), which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider a serious health risk.
In October, hamburger and cheese curd-lovers were excited -- more excited than anyone had reason to be -- by a novelty burger Culver's restaurants were selling for a few hours only: the CurderBurger, with a fried cheese curd "crown" made with white and yellow curds and "a touch of American cheese." Local Culver's restaurants sold out of the burgers in about two hours. I got my hands on one a couple of days early and reported my findings.
Just as fun was meeting Leah Oppelt, who invented my favorite ice cream flavor, This $&@! Just Got Serious, in July 2013 when she won the Chocolate Shoppe's Create-A-Flavor contest. It quickly became one of the company's most popular flavors.
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed recently with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for i…
COVID-19 hit close to home for the owners of Quivey's Grove, which is why they're requesting that only vaccinated customers eat at the restaurant.
Behind the café's stylish veneer are concerns about cut corners, poor management and a significant number of health code violations.
Culver's CurderBurger, a novelty burger the Prairie du Sac-based chain sold for one day only, tastes not too different from the company's Butt…
Leah Oppelt invented the ice cream flavor This $&@! Just Got Serious in July 2013 as the winner of the Chocolate Shoppe's Create-A-Flavor …
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants