Eno Vino owners opening 2 new restaurants outside of Madison, plus tavern Downtown

New locations

The Waunakee Eno Vino will be behind The Community of Bishops Bay, he said. "They really don't have much for restaurants, but I think they're starving for one."

He said the new Buck & Honey's that opened last December is doing well there. "It just makes sense because it's the next town over, and Sun Prairie, we think, is oversaturated already."

The Verona Eno Vino is in the Market No. 5 building on West Verona Avenue, in the same development with a new Grace Coffee. Granados said he likes its proximity to Epic Systems, the Verona-based health records software company with 10,000 employees.

Granados, who is from Mexico City, moved to Lake Geneva in 1998 because his father retired there. He moved to Madison in 2004 for the chef job at the original Eno Vino, where he created the menu.

In the early days, founder Alfredo Teuschler had four partners, and the only one who still has ownership is Smithe, Granados said.

'We had to survive'