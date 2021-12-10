End of an era: After 69 years, Smoky's Club making way for apartment building

Smoky's has about 21 employees now, down from about 30 or 35 in its heyday, he said.

"We just had crazy business. Back then, it was very affordable to go out. And there were no restrictions," Schmock said referring to COVD-19.

In the past, people also weren't as concerned about having a few cocktails and driving home, he said. "Obviously that's all changed for the better, and also what's changed for the better are the non-smoking laws."

Schmock said when the state law banning indoor smoking took effect in 1990, it did affect business at first, but it eventually leveled off.

Now the issue, he said, is the high cost of going out. Those costs correspond to food prices, Schmock said, noting that they are four or five times what they were in the 1980s.

Rocky redevelopment

Schmock said his family envisioned being part of the redevelopment of the property, but decided against it. One issue, he said, is that there's a cap on how tall the building can be. He said he was interested in something at least as tall as the building next door, which is six stories.