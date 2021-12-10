End of an era: After 69 years, Smoky's Club making way for apartment building

Smoky's Club, Madison's most enduring supper club, is, after 69 years, making way for a five-story, mixed-use redevelopment.
Its last day will be Feb. 28, said co-owner Tom Schmock, whose parents Leonard "Smoky" Schmock and Janet Schmock founded the University Avenue steakhouse on the Near West Side in 1953.
"It's sad to see it go," Schmock said. "But on the other hand, this is something that we knew would happen someday and the timing is right for several reasons."
Schmock's mother died in July and his brother Larry's health isn't good, he said. Plus, his nephews, Matt and Tim, are opening a new restaurant in Mount Horeb.
There's also COVID-19, labor shortages and "extremely high food costs," he said. "This seems like the right time."
University area fixture
The restaurant, at 3005 University Ave., was originally established a half block east of its longtime home.
Schmock said his parents bought the former Hogan's Club and turned it into Smoky's. Schmock remembers living upstairs in a small, two-bedroom apartment. He and Larry, who is two years older, began working at the restaurant washing dishes and bussing tables when they were young boys.
He said Smoky's moved to its current location, formerly Justo's Supper Club, in 1968. Justo's was known for bootlegging during Prohibition. The original Smoky's was demolished to make way for University Avenue's expansion, Schmock said.
He said he stepped back from the day-to-day operations of the restaurant about eight years ago, but still takes care of the books and makes the sales tax payments. Matt manages the place, handles payroll, pays the property taxes at the end of the year, and deals with issues related to unemployment.
Schmock said he has the same responsibilities at his family's nearby bar, Blue Moon, which his son, Jim, manages.
His other son, Bill, who had been involved in both Smoky's and Blue Moon in the past, now works in the kitchen at Epic Systems in Verona. "He's very happy doing that right now. I give him a lot of credit for not being in the family business," Schmock said.
Schmock said he's especially proud of the relationships his parents built with their employees. "And I think we carried that through quite well."
He said growing up, he and his brother had close friendships with the people who worked in the restaurant. "We're a lot like family members and I still consider them to be very close."
Smoky's has about 21 employees now, down from about 30 or 35 in its heyday, he said.
"We just had crazy business. Back then, it was very affordable to go out. And there were no restrictions," Schmock said referring to COVD-19.
In the past, people also weren't as concerned about having a few cocktails and driving home, he said. "Obviously that's all changed for the better, and also what's changed for the better are the non-smoking laws."
Schmock said when the state law banning indoor smoking took effect in 1990, it did affect business at first, but it eventually leveled off.
Now the issue, he said, is the high cost of going out. Those costs correspond to food prices, Schmock said, noting that they are four or five times what they were in the 1980s.
Rocky redevelopment
Schmock said his family envisioned being part of the redevelopment of the property, but decided against it. One issue, he said, is that there's a cap on how tall the building can be. He said he was interested in something at least as tall as the building next door, which is six stories.
He was initially interested in incorporating a restaurant on the ground floor, but rock underneath the parking lot behind Smoky's makes underground parking harder to accomplish. "There's a park a block away called Quarry Park. You can draw your own conclusions," Schmock said.
The amount of rock in the area makes it costly to excavate for parking, he said.
"If you'd ever seen the Smoky's parking lot on a Saturday night, there's cars that are filling the lot and going up on Harvey Street," Schmock said.
Flad Development & Investment Corp., which is scheduled to make an initial informational appearance before the city's Urban Design Commission Wednesday, is proposing one level of parking.
Schmock said that would barely accommodate a restaurant, much less four floors of apartments above. "So, we determined it wasn't going to happen."
Schmock said he wants to make sure the neighbors are taken care of, particularly Bagels Forever to the east, where trucks access its loading docks through Smoky's parking lot.
John Flad of Flad Development said he could break ground in May or June and open the building in May or June 2023.
The building, which doesn't have a name yet, will have 59 apartments with enclosed parking on the first level and the lower-level underground. As required by city zoning, it will have a small commercial area of about 1,500 square feet along University Avenue.
Flad envisions a professional service in the space like a chiropractor or a travel agent, rather than a restaurant or café because of the lack of parking.
After the UDC, the project will go before the Plan Commission and the City Council.
Flad said this will be his sixth apartment or mixed-use project in the greater Hilldale and University Avenue area in the last six years.
Meanwhile, Matt and Tim Schmock had hoped to open Driftless Social this month in the old Schubert's in Mount Horeb, but Matt said they're facing delays.
"Like many other places, we have hit supply chain woes, so it's probably going to be April or May," Matt said. "I'm guessing all of our equipment is in the middle of the ocean on a cargo ship somewhere."
Driftless Social at 128 E. Main St. will have many of the same hallmarks of Smoky's, but without the prominent name.
"Although the Smoky's name will be shelved for the time being, certainly the DNA is moving on in the form of the restaurant that Matthew and Tim will be opening in Mount Horeb," Tom Schmock said.
