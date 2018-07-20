Want a piece of Ella's Deli?
Epic Systems Corp. didn't get everything. There are still some goodies left at the now-closed legendary restaurant, including custard machines, sundae dishes, interior decor items -- and a back-up carousel that's been in storage for 25 years.
The carousel placed in front of Ella's Deli this week is not the beloved 1927 vintage Parker carousel that Epic Systems, an electronic medical records company, recently bought and moved to its sprawling campus in Verona.
This one is actually the restaurant's secondary carousel, a 1930s or '40s Herschel/Spillman "Little Beauty," that Ella's owners Ken and Judy Balkin bought about 25 years ago when they had plans of expansion, said Catie Tollefson, the couple's spokeswoman.
Tollefson said there has been some confusion since Tuesday when the reserve carousel was placed in the same spot where the other carousel sat before it was sold and moved to Epic.
The "Little Beauty" is about two-thirds the size of the carousel Epic now has, but for those driving, walking or biking past Ella's it's hard to tell the difference, said Tollefson, a long-time Ella's manager who still works for the Balkins as they prepare for an auction and firm up plans to sell the building and property at 2902 E. Washington Ave.
"We've had quite a few people come and say, 'How come you're putting the carousel back up?'" she said. "To us it looks different, but maybe to the average passerby, they're having a hard time differentiating between the two."
This secondary carousel will be auctioned Thursday along with restaurant equipment and some of the whimsical art and toys that made Ella's a destination for children and families.
Epic bought about 250 of the interior decor pieces, many of them made and maintained by Ken Balkin, but there were about 75 others, mostly smaller items, that weren't displayed in the restaurant or had been retired and weren't part of the Epic purchase, Tollefson said.
Movers hired by Epic finished packing up the old carousel and decor pieces Monday, she said. A sign company came Friday morning to remove the front balloon sign, which Epic also wanted, and it, too, was taken to the Epic campus, Tollefson said.
A spokeswoman for Epic wasn't immediately able to say where the carousel and other items have been put and when the carousel will start running. Earlier this month, Epic's Meghan Roh said the company hoped to ensure the carousel and decor pieces were accessible to visitors and employees.
In the days leading up to the restaurant's closing in January after 41 years, there were long lines of customers out the door hoping for one last corned beef sandwich or grilled pound cake hot fudge sundae.
There could be hoopla again Thursday when Badger Corporation plans to hold an auction at the former restaurant at 10:30 a.m., with a preview starting at 9 a.m. The items are pictured at badgerauction.com and can be found by typing Ella's into the search line.
A starting bid for the carousel hasn't been determined, Tollefson said.
The carousel is a 20-horse and two-chariot ride. Tollefson said it's in very good condition. "One of the advantages of it being in storage is that it's been inside for the last 25 years."
The auction will include two of the restaurant's old-fashioned custard makers, a donut machine and a cotton candy machine, she said.
Tollefson said she and the Balkins are unsure how many people will attend the auction, but the event could have a party atmosphere. The Chocolate Shoppe is expected to sell ice cream in the parking lot, and Tollefson said they hope to have a food truck on site.
The restaurant still has some Ella's souvenirs left, so people who aren't interested in bidding on specific items can come to buy leftover Ella's merchandise and have an ice cream cone. "We're going to try to make it fun," Tollefson said.
Meanwhile, the Balkins should have news soon about the sale of the building and the property, she said. "We don't have anything on that avenue yet. It's coming, but we're not there yet."