Elixir restaurant and brewpub taking the place of The Club Tavern in Middleton

The longstanding Club Tavern in Middleton is being turned into a restaurant and brewpub called Elixir.

In 2019, James "Moose" Werner sold the bar and restaurant, which he owned for 39 years, to Dale Beck, who owns North of the Bayou, on Madison's Far East Side.

The Club Tavern building was built in 1863, and Beck said he's trying to restore some of its old character. He's torn out the old paneling to expose limestone walls and "put it back to its original look."

He said he's almost done with the renovations, and come spring, he plans to enhance the outside with black, white and gray paint.

Beck said he also plans to change the lighting on the building, 1915 Branch St.

The name Elixir make sense for an old building, he said, because it was a word used for "mixing medical prescriptions back then, and also cocktails. So, it's just kind of fitting to go in theme with what we're trying to do there, make everything old."

One of the oldest non-closing taverns in the state, it opened in the 1880s as Ye Olde Tavern and remained open through Prohibition.

Beck is in no hurry to open Elixir.

"Currently, there's a lack of staffing, so there's a shortage of employees," he said. "There's a shortage on products. There's a shortage on beer, on how much beer you can buy. There's a shortage on different kinds of liquor that you can buy, on food products that you can buy. We've had up to a $5 to $8 per pound increase on some of the products that we use. That really all needs to subside before we can think about opening full force."

Elixir won't carry on The Club Tavern's legacy of frequent bands and other live music, but Beck said he will occasionally have live entertainment on weekends, with "one- or two-piece entertainment early in the evening for the dinner hour."

Meanwhile, he's been waiting to hold a reopening for North of the Bayou, which he opened in 2017 after closing his Downtown restaurant and bar, The Bayou, after a 7-year run on South Butler Street.

North of the Bayou is in the castle-like, 10,000-square-foot pink building at 802 Atlas Ave., off Cottage Grove and Stoughton roads.

The new venture is called North of the Bayou restaurant and brewery, with brewmaster, Frank Duane, running a small brewing system on the lower level. Their motto is, "brewed for the love of the beer, one barrel at a time," Beck said.

Duane will brew the beer for Elixir at North of the Bayou and may make a couple of different beers for the Middleton crowd, Beck said.

Beck said he was planning a grand opening for North of the Bayou as a brewpub in spring of 2020, but because of COVID-19, he had to shut down March 17 of that year. The grand opening is still waiting to happen "sometime this year," Beck said.

Duane has been brewing six beers since before the pandemic, he said.

The Club Tavern also shut down on March 17, 2020, and Beck said he reopened it that summer, then shut it back down because business was slow.

The bar's volleyball court, normally a big draw in the summer, didn't open this past year since it was hard to get anybody to play due to city-county health department restrictions, he said.

Summer months are typically slower, Beck said, explaining why he's waiting to open. The Club Tavern had a patio that could seat about 55 people, but it's more of a "bar-volleyball-drinking patio" and Beck said he wants to upgrade it and make it a place where people are comfortable going out to eat.

While North of the Bayou is known for Cajun cuisine, as was The Club Tavern, Elixir will serve old fashioned comfort food like meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, Beck said, adding that he's looking to put in a pizza oven to make homemade pizzas.

Beck has also owned the Locker Room tavern behind the old Oscar Mayer plant, for about 25 years. He leases out the former site of The Bayou to Garibaldi Mexican restaurant, and also has a bar location in Stoughton he rents out.

North of the Bayou's hours are limited due to the pandemic. It's open for dinner from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Beck said.

He said it stayed open the past two years by doing takeout, but it wasn't easy. "It was devastating just like it was for everybody else, but you have to start somewhere to keep things moving."

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.