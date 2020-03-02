Dumpling house with weekend dim sum going into old Fuegos spot

The owner of a Williamson Street poke place is opening a second Willy Street restaurant, this one focused on dumplings and weekend dim sum.

Judy Zhu hopes to open Artisan Dumpling & Tea House by May after extensive remodeling of the old Fuegos space at 904 Williamson St.

"It will be traditional Chinese dumplings with gyoza and steamed dumplings," Zhu said. "We'd like to do dumplings for the Downtown because there aren't any full service, upscale dumpling shops. We'd like to do some really good dumplings."

She said the menu will include 10 to 15 types of dumplings, including vegetable, pork, beef, lamb and seafood. There will also be gluten-free dumplings available.

Other menu items will include a beef and onion dish; a shrimp, pork and beef dish; chicken and mushrooms; and cucumber salad. The restaurant will also serve beer, wine and tea.

Zhu said her goal is to charge a fair price with most dishes priced at $10.

Poke Poke is doing well, she said, noting that the two restaurants will share resources.

Artisan Dumpling will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.