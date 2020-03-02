You are the owner of this article.
Dumpling house with weekend dim sum going into old Fuegos spot
RESTAURANT NEWS

The owner of Poke Poke on Williamson Street is opening another Willy Street restaurant.

The owner of a Williamson Street poke place is opening a second Willy Street restaurant, this one focused on dumplings and weekend dim sum.

Judy Zhu hopes to open Artisan Dumpling & Tea House by May after extensive remodeling of the old Fuegos space at 904 Williamson St.

"It will be traditional Chinese dumplings with gyoza and steamed dumplings," Zhu said. "We'd like to do dumplings for the Downtown because there aren't any full service, upscale dumpling shops. We'd like to do some really good dumplings."

She said the menu will include 10 to 15 types of dumplings, including vegetable, pork, beef, lamb and seafood. There will also be gluten-free dumplings available.

Other menu items will include a beef and onion dish; a shrimp, pork and beef dish; chicken and mushrooms; and cucumber salad. The restaurant will also serve beer, wine and tea.

Zhu said her goal is to charge a fair price with most dishes priced at $10.

Poke Poke is doing well, she said, noting that the two restaurants will share resources.

Artisan Dumpling will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Zhu, 33, is from Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province, which is home to Tsingtao Beer, the country's second-largest brewery. She has a master's degree in arts management from Indiana University Bloomington and moved to Madison almost six years ago for a job at Shopbop.

"Madison can be called home now," she said.

After three years, she left the fashion business for the restaurant business. Trips to Hawaii got her interested in poke. She liked that it was healthy and fast and thought it was a good fit for 600 Williamson St., next to a CrossFit gym and across the street from a yoga studio.

Oscar Villarreal, who operated Fuegos with family members, closed the upscale Latin- inspired steakhouse that also offered vegan and tapas menus, in December after 2 1/2 years.

Villarreal opened Migrants, a gourmet taco shop, near the Todd Drive exit of the Beltline, around the same time.

