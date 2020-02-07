Dueling dining reviews: Two takes on the new Buck & Honey's restaurant in Monona
top story

Dueling dining reviews: Two takes on the new Buck & Honey's restaurant in Monona

Dining critics Samara Kalk Derby of the State Journal and Lindsay Christians of the Cap Times offer different takes on the new Buck & Honey's restaurant in Monona. Read on to see both points of view.

Photos: A look at the Buck & Honey's location in Monona

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Who wants to go out for a bite?

Sign up for our Food & Drink newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics